Nintendo confirms Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom price increased to $70

The company confirmed earlier rumors about the new Legend of Zelda’s price hike at the most recent Nintendo Direct presentation.

Fans were disappointed and angry to learn that Nintendo was contemplating a $10 price bump to all games ahead of the Nintendo Direct on February 8.

The upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was temporarily up for preorder on the Nintendo Store one day before Nintendo Direct was scheduled to take place.

But what drew the ire of many fans was the fact that the game was listed with a retail price of $69.99. For comparison, the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was only $59.99 when it was released.

Nintendo Direct confirms game price increase to $70

Although fans might have been hoping that the posting was made in error, when the Tears of the Kingdom release date was officially confirmed for May 12, 2023 the game became available for presale.

And, unfortunately, the presale site did confirm that the leaked retail price for the new Legend of Zelda was accurate.

Predictably, the fan response to this change has been largely negative. “Will buy this game used. Zelda is a big game but not paying 70$ for Nintendo Switch software.”

Other fans expressed a similar feeling that the price point did not warrant what the game and Nintendo Switch offered.

For other Legend of Zelda fans, though, the increased price will be a difficult-to-swallow pill.

Many expressed disappointment in the price increase, but vowed to still buy the game. Others are concerned that this price increase will lead to a $70 price tag on all future Switch games.

If that is the case, many Nintendo fans will have to dig deeper into their wallets or risk missing out on an anticipated title.