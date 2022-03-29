Zelda fans call for Wind Waker HD on Switch following Breath of the Wild 2 delay

Following the news that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed, fans are urging the developer to port Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD onto Nintendo Switch.

Originally revealed during E3 2019, Breath of the Wild 2 has had a wild journey. First, it was slated for a 2022 release, and then, on March 29, was delayed until Spring 2023.

With seemingly no The Legend of Zelda title releasing in 2022, fans are asking for Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD to be ported to the Nintendo Switch from the Wii U to tide them over until then.

Zelda Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD on Nintendo Switch?

Following the delay of BoTW 2, players took to Twitter to air their thoughts. One repeated more than the rest was that it’s time for the Wii U’s high-definition Zelda ports to make their way over to the handheld console.

“But wait does this mean that we’ll get Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD this year?” a fan asked. “If so I don’t mind waiting at all. And the fact that BotW2 is going to release six whole years after BotW means that they’re likely doing everything they can to make this the best game ever.”

“[Nintendo] wants at least one Zelda release per year,” another wrote. “Now 2022 is empty. Is the door for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess more open than ever?”

The rumor mill has been churning out the idea that Nintendo Switch ports for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess have been polished and ready to go for a while, so fans will just have to wait and see what the rest of 2022 has in store.

With Skyward Sword HD already released on the console in 2021, anything is possible.