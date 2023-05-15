How to play The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 2023

Wondering how to play Ocarina of Time in 2023? With the recent success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you may be wanting to check out some classic Zelda games. Here are all the ways we know of to play the game on modern systems.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a crucial piece of the franchise’s rich tapestry, marking a significant leap for the franchise into the realm of 3D graphics and gameplay. Known for its engaging storyline, innovative mechanics, and unforgettable music, Ocarina of Time set a new standard for 3D video games, particularly with its famous introduction of Z-targeting aim.

Whether you’re a newcomer to the Zelda series or a longtime fan, you may be wondering how to play Ocarina of Time in 2023. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nintendo Ocarina of Time guarantees a masterful time.

How to play Ocarina of Time in 2023

If you don’t have the hardware to play the original versions of the game, such as a Nintendo 64 or GameCube, there are other options available to you.

For Nintendo Switch users, the most straightforward method is through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. This subscription service not only grants access to a library of NES, SNES and Game Boy games but also includes a selection of Nintendo 64 titles, including Ocarina of Time.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has not yet made Ocarina of Time available to buy individually. Unlike previous consoles, there is no Virtual Console component on the Switch, so you’re stuck with only being able to play via the subscription service.

Additionally, if you own a 3DS, the game was re-released as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D. This remastered version has improved graphics and some gameplay tweaks, while retaining the integrity of the original game. This makes it an excellent choice for those who want to experience the game with a modern touch.

While the 3DS eShop was recently closed earlier this year, it is possible to find physical copies in the wild. You may be expected to pay inflated prices though, due to the newer rarity of these copies.

Regardless of how you choose to experience Ocarina of Time, one thing is certain: the magic of this legendary title continues to captivate gamers around the world.

