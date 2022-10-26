Wild Rift Vex champion guide: Best builds, ability, upgrades & runes

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Wild Rift patch 3.4b is now live and players are looking to learn more about the upcoming AP caster: Vex. Here is everything you need to know about the champion, including the Yordle’s item builds, ability upgrades, and runes.

Wild Rift Vex releases on October 27 at 12:01 UTC during patch 3.4b. She plays as a ranged AP caster who utilizes burst damage to take over team fights. Though not the sturdiest of champions, Vex excels at hyper carrying games.

For players looking to learn the new champion, here is a full Wild Rift Vex guide and build to help players pilot the champion.

Currently, the builds are based on speculation and will be updated when the champion officially releases and playtesting is performed.

Wild Rift Vex Item Build

Recommended Item Build

Luden’s Echo

Morellonomicon

Stasis Enchant

Void Staff

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Awakened Soul Stealer

On the whole, Vex benefits from generic ability power items. Luden’s Echo, Void Staff, and Rabadon’s will all likely be great items for the castor. After all, the more ability power and magic penetration Vex has, the more effective her burst combo damage will be.

Since Vex loves stacking ability power, the Yordle is often vulnerable to being squashed by the enemy’s carries. This makes Stasis Enchant the perfect boot upgrade, as it provides a moment of invulnerability. Use this after a ballsy engage.

Riot Games Vex is a very squishy champion

Wild Rift Vex Runes

Recommended Runes

Electrocute

Weakness

Nullifying Orb

Hunter – Genius

This particular rune set maximizes Vex’s burst engage play style. In essence, it optimizes her immediate DPS, while increasing how much she’s able to do during those key moments.

Nullifying Orb helps mitigate her biggest weakness: getting instantly killed, while the other runes are offensively oriented and synergize with her overall kit.

Alternative Runes

Phase Rush

Giant Slayer/Gathering Storm/Scorch

Bone Plating/Hunter – Titan

Sweet Tooth/Manaflow Band/Nimbus Cloak

Phase Rush would likely be the best alternative to Electrocute, but Electrocute will almost always provide more utility.

As for the rest of the runes, they’re pretty interchangeable with the recommended runes. Therefore, choose whichever runes fit your personal play style.

Ability Upgrade Priority

Mistral Bolt (1) > Personal Space (2) > Looming Darkness (3)

The ability upgrade priority is her first ability, second ability, then third ability. This upgrade priority maximizes Vex’s DPS.