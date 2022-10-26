Wild Rift Zeri and Fiddlesticks teased as new champions

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

During a developers blog, Riot teased Wild Rift Zeri and Fiddlesticks as potential new champions to hit the mobile MOBA.

New champion releases sustain Wild Rift’s steady growth, serving as landmark events that the community anticipates.

These new champion additions in Wild Rift provide more content for players to enjoy, and also increase the pick variety in game.

Warwick and Vex are joining in the next couple of weeks, as they were revealed in Patch 3.4. But a new dev blog has clues as to which champions will follow them to Wild Rift.

Could Zeri and Fiddlesticks be heading to Wild Rift

Twitter user Kerxx combed through the new developer blog and has some ideas as to which champions will be coming to Wild Rift next.

The first clue comes from the line “[o]ur plan of attack says we’ll be heading underground to the seedy streets of Zaun.” While there are plenty of Zaun champions, there is plenty of evidence to pinpoint the choice as Zeri.

This particular champion is a favorite of Riot executive Maddy, one of Wild Rift’s Champions Product Lead.

During a press conference, Maddy stated “in 2023, we’ll focus more on the niche champions which aren’t necessarily the most popular in league, but bring a new style that doesn’t exist in Wild Rift.”

Zeri is a bit of a niche champion in League of Legends, therefore fits the bill of Maddy’s description perfectly. Her abilities require strong understanding of the map alongside excellent positioning, making her a monster in competitive play but weak in average levels of play.

Fiddlesticks is Kerxx’s other pick for an upcoming new champion, based on the references to “all these crows are spying on us, but maybe I’m just being paranoid.”

There are two champions known for using crows in League of Legends: Fiddlesticks and Swain (though his bird companions are technically ravens). Fiddlesticks uses stealth and fear to surprise the enemies, so the references to paranoia would seem to favor the Ancient Fear.

Riot Games Fiddlesticks is an AP jungler

It’s impossible to tell the exact release date for these two Wild Rift new champions. They’re not officially confirmed quite yet. But expect them to release in 2023, rather than the end of 2022.

Since the information here is based on speculation, not official patch notes, take the information with a grain of salt.