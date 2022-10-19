Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes: Samira nerfs, Kai’Sa buffs, more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b balances many of the underwhelming picks in the game, granting them more power and thereby changing the meta. Here is everything to know for the Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes, from the buffs, nerfs, and item changes.
Although Wild Rift patch 3.4b hasn’t officially hit the rift, Riot teased the changes coming in the upcoming patch notes. It appears they’re targeting buffing weaker champions, while making some small changes to some champions.
These particular patch notes are lettered, and are therefore more minor than the recent Patch 3.4. However there’s still some fine tweaking needed in-game to balance out the meta.
Here is everything to know about Wild rift patch 3.4b, including when it’s expected to drop.
Contents
When is Wild Rift patch 3.4b?
The new patch drops on October 19, 2022, two weeks after the release of Wild Rift patch 3.4a. Though the new Wild Rift patch notes addressed a lot of the underwhelming picks, and helped the meta as a whole, there isn’t a whole bunch of new content outside of the balancing.
What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4b?
Kai’Sa and Corki buffed
Kai’Sa and Corki seem to be the big winners of Wild Rift patch 3.4b, with big buffs to both their damage outputs and cooldowns.
Corki also gained more base stats as a whole, which should help the Yordle fight against beefier enemies. As for Kai’Sa, her damage output in her first ability was increased drastically. Icathian Rain now deals more on isolated targets, which should help her DPS.
Expect to see more of these two champions during Wild Rift patch 3.4b.
Gwen and Yone nerfed
Both Gwen and Yone have been a bit too overbearing to fight against in Wild Rift. They create some relatively unfair circumstances during fights, where there is little outplay potential to fight against them.
Wild Rift patch 3.4b targets creating bigger weaknesses to exploit in both champions, while not killing off their core champion identities.
You can find the early Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes below, courtesy of Riot.
Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes
Champion changes
Corki
Base stats
- Mana per level: 33 → 50
- Health per level: 105 → 112
- Armor per level: 3.9 → 112
(1) Phosphorus Bomb
- Cooldown: 8 seconds → 7 seconds
(3) Gatling Gun
- Attack Damage per ratio per second: 40% → 60%
- Cooldown: 16 seconds → 14 seconds
Darius
Base stats
- Base Health per level: 125 → 136
(2) Crippling Strike
- Cooldown: 6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds → 5.5 seconds
Jax
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 112
Kai’sa
(1) Icathian Rain
- Attack Damage ratio per missile: 40% → 45%
- Ability Power ratio per missile: 25% → 30%
- Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 90% → 101.25%
- Ability Power ration on isolated champion: 56.25% +67.5%
- Evolved Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 150% + 168.75%
- Evolved Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 93.75% + 112.5%
Pyke
(2) Ghostwater Dive
- Cooldown: 11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds → 10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
(3) Phantom Undertow
- Cooldown: 12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5 seconds
Riven
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 115
Senna
(1) Piercing Darkness
- Damage: 40/80/120/160 + 40% Bonus Attack Damage → 50/90/130/170 + 50% Bonus Attack Damage
Shyvana
(2) Burnout Base
- Damage: 25/40/55/70 → 30/45/60/75
Varus
(2) Blighted Quiver
- Active Damage of missing health ratio: 6.5-13.5% (based on level) → 8-15% (based on level)
- Max channel time ratio: 13-27% (based on level) → 16% – 30% (based on level)
Wukong
(P) Crushing Blows
- Damage per stack: 3% → 4%
(1) Golden Staff
- Heal: 15/30/45/60 + 25% Attack Damage + 10% Bonus HP → 30/50/70/90 + 40% Base Attack Damage + 16% Bonus Health (Reduced to 50% vs non champions)
Yasuo
Base stats
- Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.5
Yuumi
(P) Bop ‘n’ Block
- Shield duration: 5 seconds → Infinite
Gwen
(P) Thousand Cuts
- Max damage to monsters: 4 (+4% Ability Power) → 2 (+3% Ability Power)
(3) Skip ‘n Slash
- Cooldown reduction %: 20/30/40/50% → 35/40/45/50%
Miss Fortune
(4) Bullet Time
- Attack Damage ratio: 85% → 75%
Samira
(P) Daredevil Impulse
- Movement speed per grade: 3.5% → 2.5%
(4) Inferno Trigger
- Movement speed reduction: 30% → 40%
Olaf
Base stats
- Mana: 300 → 340
- Health Regen: 9 → 12
(P) Berserker Rage
- +1% attack speed per 1% health loss → +0.6-1% (based on level) attack speed per 1% health loss
(1) Undertow
- Mana cost: 60 → 45/50/55/60
Yone
Base stats
- Health per level: 105 → 112
- Attack Damage: 58 → 54
(2) Spirit Cleave
- Maximum damage to monsters: 150-360 → 100-380
(4) Fate Sealed
- Base damage: 200/400/600 → 200/350/500
Item nerfs
Liandry’s Torment
- Ability Power: 70 → 75
- Health: 250 → 200
- Passive Base max health damage: 1% → 0.5%