Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes: Samira nerfs, Kai’Sa buffs, more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b balances many of the underwhelming picks in the game, granting them more power and thereby changing the meta. Here is everything to know for the Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes, from the buffs, nerfs, and item changes.

Although Wild Rift patch 3.4b hasn’t officially hit the rift, Riot teased the changes coming in the upcoming patch notes. It appears they’re targeting buffing weaker champions, while making some small changes to some champions.

These particular patch notes are lettered, and are therefore more minor than the recent Patch 3.4. However there’s still some fine tweaking needed in-game to balance out the meta.

Here is everything to know about Wild rift patch 3.4b, including when it’s expected to drop.

The new patch drops on October 19, 2022, two weeks after the release of Wild Rift patch 3.4a. Though the new Wild Rift patch notes addressed a lot of the underwhelming picks, and helped the meta as a whole, there isn’t a whole bunch of new content outside of the balancing.

What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4b?

Kai’Sa and Corki buffed

Kai’Sa and Corki seem to be the big winners of Wild Rift patch 3.4b, with big buffs to both their damage outputs and cooldowns.

Corki also gained more base stats as a whole, which should help the Yordle fight against beefier enemies. As for Kai’Sa, her damage output in her first ability was increased drastically. Icathian Rain now deals more on isolated targets, which should help her DPS.

Expect to see more of these two champions during Wild Rift patch 3.4b.

Gwen and Yone nerfed

Both Gwen and Yone have been a bit too overbearing to fight against in Wild Rift. They create some relatively unfair circumstances during fights, where there is little outplay potential to fight against them.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b targets creating bigger weaknesses to exploit in both champions, while not killing off their core champion identities.

Riot Games Yone’s ult damage was nerfed, but his durability was increased.

You can find the early Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes below, courtesy of Riot.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes

Champion changes

Corki

Base stats

Mana per level: 33 → 50

Health per level: 105 → 112

Armor per level: 3.9 → 112

(1) Phosphorus Bomb

Cooldown: 8 seconds → 7 seconds

(3) Gatling Gun

Attack Damage per ratio per second: 40% → 60%

Cooldown: 16 seconds → 14 seconds

Darius

Base stats

Base Health per level: 125 → 136

(2) Crippling Strike

Cooldown: 6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds → 5.5 seconds

Jax

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 112

Kai’sa

(1) Icathian Rain

Attack Damage ratio per missile: 40% → 45%

Ability Power ratio per missile: 25% → 30% Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 90% → 101.25% Ability Power ration on isolated champion: 56.25% +67.5% Evolved Attack Damage ratio on isolated champion: 150% + 168.75% Evolved Ability Power ratio on isolated champion: 93.75% + 112.5%



Pyke

(2) Ghostwater Dive

Cooldown: 11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds → 10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

(3) Phantom Undertow

Cooldown: 12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5 seconds

Riven

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 115

Senna

(1) Piercing Darkness

Damage: 40/80/120/160 + 40% Bonus Attack Damage → 50/90/130/170 + 50% Bonus Attack Damage

Shyvana

(2) Burnout Base

Damage: 25/40/55/70 → 30/45/60/75

Varus

(2) Blighted Quiver

Active Damage of missing health ratio: 6.5-13.5% (based on level) → 8-15% (based on level)

Max channel time ratio: 13-27% (based on level) → 16% – 30% (based on level)

Wukong

(P) Crushing Blows

Damage per stack: 3% → 4%

(1) Golden Staff

Heal: 15/30/45/60 + 25% Attack Damage + 10% Bonus HP → 30/50/70/90 + 40% Base Attack Damage + 16% Bonus Health (Reduced to 50% vs non champions)

Yasuo

Base stats

Attack Damage per level: 3.6 → 4.5

Yuumi

(P) Bop ‘n’ Block

Shield duration: 5 seconds → Infinite

Gwen

(P) Thousand Cuts

Max damage to monsters: 4 (+4% Ability Power) → 2 (+3% Ability Power)

(3) Skip ‘n Slash

Cooldown reduction %: 20/30/40/50% → 35/40/45/50%

Miss Fortune

(4) Bullet Time

Attack Damage ratio: 85% → 75%

Samira

(P) Daredevil Impulse

Movement speed per grade: 3.5% → 2.5%

(4) Inferno Trigger

Movement speed reduction: 30% → 40%

Olaf

Base stats

Mana: 300 → 340

Health Regen: 9 → 12

(P) Berserker Rage

+1% attack speed per 1% health loss → +0.6-1% (based on level) attack speed per 1% health loss

(1) Undertow

Mana cost: 60 → 45/50/55/60

Yone

Base stats

Health per level: 105 → 112

Attack Damage: 58 → 54

(2) Spirit Cleave

Maximum damage to monsters: 150-360 → 100-380

(4) Fate Sealed

Base damage: 200/400/600 → 200/350/500

Item nerfs

Liandry’s Torment