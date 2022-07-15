Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event details: Skins, missions, rewards

Terry Oh . 28 minutes ago

The Wild Rift Star Guardian event is the biggest event in the game thus far. With animations hyping the event, unique skins, and an exclusive comic, players will be able to earn tons of rewards for playing. Here’s what you need to know.

The new Wild Rift Star Guardian skins are incredibly impressive — so much so that League PC players vocalized complaints about not having them. These skins have their own lore, cinematics, and even comics, creating a very unique experience on the mobile. Here is everything you need to know regarding the event, which dropped on Patch 3.3.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 skins

Riot really pulled out all the stops for the event, even implementing Wild Rift exclusive Star Guardian skins. Included in the mix are Orianna, Seraphine, and Senna. These champions band together, on a mission to help Xayah save Rakan from the darkness. This quest serves as the primary mission for the band of Star Guardians this time around.

These skins cost Wild Cores — in essence, real life currency. The new Star Guardian skins all cost 990, excluding Star Guardian Rakan and Xayah which both cost 1325 Wild Cores. Redeemed Star Guardian skins cannot be purchased, but can only be unlocked by participating in the Redeemed Star Guardian event. More on this in the next section, since there’s a ton to over.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event overview

First things first, it’s time to discuss the elephant in the room. The entire event itself actually comes with two separate pages: the regular Star Guardian event and the Redeemed Star Guardian event. This can be pretty confusing, especially at first glance.

So the Regular Star Guardian event is where most players will find themselves in. As for the Redeemed Star Guardian event, think of it as locked until paying Wild Cores for it. Essentially, players can treat it similarly as the paid portion of the Wild Pass.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 missions and rewards

The free Star Guardian event is really cool. It has players walk through dialogue, pick out familiars, and fight monsters by racking up points and damage. This is a first for Wild Rift, allowing for some rather unique event interactions.

Make sure to check out the official Riot details for more information.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 1 free rewards

Node Reward 1-1 Shining Star Spawn Tag (temporary, will be removed from inventory when the event ends) 1-2 Star Guardian Icon 1-3 25 Blue Motes 1-4 500 Blue Motes 1-5 25 Blue Motes 1-6 300 Poro Energy 1-7 25 Blue Motes 1-8 Sweet Surrender Bauble 1-9 25 Blue Motes 1-10 500 Blue Motes 1-11 25 Blue Motes & Unlock Ahri (Kiko) and Miss Fortune (Boki & Baki) as options for your active party

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 2 free rewards

Node Reward 2-1 300 Poro Energy 2-2 25 Blue Motes 2-3 500 Blue Motes 2-4 25 Blue Motes 2-5 Lovestruck Emote 2-6 25 Blue Motes 2-7 500 Blue Motes 2-8 25 Blue Motes 2-9 Skin Pose Selection Chest 2-10 25 Blue Motes

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 3 free rewards

Node Reward 3-1 300 Poro Energy 3-2 25 Blue Motes 3-3 OTP Emote 3-4 25 Blue Motes 3-5 300 Poro Energy 3-6 25 Blue Motes 3-7 300 Poro Energy 3-8 50 Blue Motes 3-9 Galactic Guardian Icon Border 3-10 100 Blue Motes Unlock Rakan (Riku) as an option for your active party 3-11 Repeatable Combat Missions (see below)

Redeemed Star Guardian Event

This pay-walled event costs 990 Wild Cores to unlock. Once again, this is separate from the base event, with varying rewards. The missions have two types, Guardian’s Duty and Starlight tasks.

You can complete these objectives any number of times until you reach a total of 1500 Tokens!

Starlight Tasks

Objective Tokens Earned Daily First Win (Refreshes daily @ 0:00 UTC) 10 Win a Normal, Ranked, or Elemental Rift PVP match 8 Lose a Normal, Ranked, or Elemental Rift PVP match 4 Win an ARAM PVP match 5 Lose an ARAM PVP match 3 Play a Co-op vs AI match 2

Now Guardian’s Duty missions differ from the Starlight tasks in that they don’t track your progression until you purchase the pass. There are separate phases of these, making for quite a lot of earnable cumulative points.

Players must finish the Guardian’s Duty 1 to move onto Guardian’s Duty 2, and so on.

Star Guardian’s Duty missions

Mission (requirements) Objectives Tokens Earned Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge) Deal 110,000 damage to enemy champions 30 Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge) As a team, earn 650,000 gold 45 Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge) Place or destroy 100 wards, or win 12 ARAM matches 60 Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge) As a team, get 750 kills 75 Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge) As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches 90 Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1) Earn 90,000 gold 30 Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1) Win 10 matches (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI, ARAM) 45 Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1) Deal 320,000 damage to enemy champions 60 Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1) Get 400 takedowns 75 Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1) Help destroy 60 enemy structures 90 Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2) Get 90 takedowns 30 Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2) Earn 180,000 gold 45 Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2) As a team, kill 50 epic monsters, or win 12 ARAM matches 60 Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2) As a team, kill 8,500 minions 75 Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2) As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches 90 Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3) Deal 120,000 damage to enemy champions 30 Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3) As a team, get first blood 8 times 45 Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3) Win 15 matches (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI) 60 Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3) Get 350 takedowns 75 Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3) Help destroy 60 enemy structures 90 Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4) As a team, kill 1500 minions 30 Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4) Get 180 takedowns 45 Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4) As a team, defeat Baron Nashor 7 times, or win 15 ARAM matches 60 Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4) As a team, get 800 kills 75 Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4) As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches 90

After finishing all five of the Guardian’s Duties, players will be provided bonus tasks. These can be repeated until acquiring a total of 700 tokens.

Here are the Bonus Tasks missions:

Mission (requirements) Objectives Tokens Earned Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5) Play a match as, with, or against Star Guardian Rakan/Xayan skin (standard or Redeemed) 2 Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5) Play a match in a premade party (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI, ARAM) 2 Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5) Win a Normal, Ranked, ARAM, Elemental Rift PVP match 10 Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5) Lose a Normal, Ranked, ARAM, or Elemental Rift PVP match 5 Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5) Play a Co-op vs AI match 2

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event shop

Finish the missions to acquire event tokens. Use the event tokens to trade for rewards.