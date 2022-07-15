Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event details: Skins, missions, rewards

GamingLeague of Legends

The Wild Rift Star Guardian event is the biggest event in the game thus far. With animations hyping the event, unique skins, and an exclusive comic, players will be able to earn tons of rewards for playing. Here’s what you need to know.

The new Wild Rift Star Guardian skins are incredibly impressive — so much so that League PC players vocalized complaints about not having them. These skins have their own lore, cinematics, and even comics, creating a very unique experience on the mobile. Here is everything you need to know regarding the event, which dropped on Patch 3.3.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 skins

Riot really pulled out all the stops for the event, even implementing Wild Rift exclusive Star Guardian skins. Included in the mix are Orianna, Seraphine, and Senna. These champions band together, on a mission to help Xayah save Rakan from the darkness. This quest serves as the primary mission for the band of Star Guardians this time around.

These skins cost Wild Cores — in essence, real life currency. The new Star Guardian skins all cost 990, excluding Star Guardian Rakan and Xayah which both cost 1325 Wild Cores. Redeemed Star Guardian skins cannot be purchased, but can only be unlocked by participating in the Redeemed Star Guardian event. More on this in the next section, since there’s a ton to over.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event overview

First things first, it’s time to discuss the elephant in the room. The entire event itself actually comes with two separate pages: the regular Star Guardian event and the Redeemed Star Guardian event. This can be pretty confusing, especially at first glance.

So the Regular Star Guardian event is where most players will find themselves in. As for the Redeemed Star Guardian event, think of it as locked until paying Wild Cores for it. Essentially, players can treat it similarly as the paid portion of the Wild Pass.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 missions and rewards

The free Star Guardian event is really cool. It has players walk through dialogue, pick out familiars, and fight monsters by racking up points and damage. This is a first for Wild Rift, allowing for some rather unique event interactions.

Make sure to check out the official Riot details for more information.

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 1 free rewards

NodeReward
1-1Shining Star Spawn Tag (temporary, will be removed from inventory when the event ends)
1-2Star Guardian Icon
1-325 Blue Motes
1-4500 Blue Motes
1-525 Blue Motes
1-6300 Poro Energy
1-725 Blue Motes
1-8Sweet Surrender Bauble
1-925 Blue Motes
1-10500 Blue Motes
1-1125 Blue Motes & Unlock Ahri (Kiko) and Miss Fortune (Boki & Baki) as options for your active party

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 2 free rewards

NodeReward
2-1300 Poro Energy
2-225 Blue Motes
2-3500 Blue Motes
2-425 Blue Motes
2-5Lovestruck Emote
2-625 Blue Motes
2-7500 Blue Motes
2-825 Blue Motes
2-9Skin Pose Selection Chest
2-1025 Blue Motes

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 Week 3 free rewards

NodeReward
3-1300 Poro Energy
3-225 Blue Motes
3-3OTP Emote
3-425 Blue Motes
3-5300 Poro Energy
3-625 Blue Motes
3-7300 Poro Energy
3-850 Blue Motes
3-9Galactic Guardian Icon Border
3-10100 Blue Motes Unlock Rakan (Riku) as an option for your active party
3-11Repeatable Combat Missions (see below)

Redeemed Star Guardian Event

This pay-walled event costs 990 Wild Cores to unlock. Once again, this is separate from the base event, with varying rewards. The missions have two types, Guardian’s Duty and Starlight tasks.

You can complete these objectives any number of times until you reach a total of 1500 Tokens!

Starlight Tasks

ObjectiveTokens Earned
Daily First Win (Refreshes daily @ 0:00 UTC)10
Win a Normal, Ranked, or Elemental Rift PVP match 8
Lose a Normal, Ranked, or Elemental Rift PVP match 4
Win an ARAM PVP match 5
Lose an ARAM PVP match 3
Play a Co-op vs AI match 2

Now Guardian’s Duty missions differ from the Starlight tasks in that they don’t track your progression until you purchase the pass. There are separate phases of these, making for quite a lot of earnable cumulative points.

Players must finish the Guardian’s Duty 1 to move onto Guardian’s Duty 2, and so on.

Star Guardian’s Duty missions

Mission (requirements)ObjectivesTokens Earned
Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge)Deal 110,000 damage to enemy champions 30
Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge)As a team, earn 650,000 gold45
Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge)Place or destroy 100 wards, or win 12 ARAM matches 60
Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge)As a team, get 750 kills75
Guardian’s Duty 1 (Purchase a Redeemed Star Guardian Pledge)As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches 90
Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1)Earn 90,000 gold 30
Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1)Win 10 matches (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI, ARAM)45
Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1)Deal 320,000 damage to enemy champions 60
Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1)Get 400 takedowns 75
Guardian’s Duty 2 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 1)Help destroy 60 enemy structures 90
Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2)Get 90 takedowns30
Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2)Earn 180,000 gold 45
Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2)As a team, kill 50 epic monsters, or win 12 ARAM matches 60
Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2)As a team, kill 8,500 minions 75
Guardian’s Duty 3 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 2)As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches90
Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3)Deal 120,000 damage to enemy champions 30
Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3)As a team, get first blood 8 times 45
Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3)Win 15 matches (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI)60
Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3)Get 350 takedowns75
Guardian’s Duty 4 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 3)Help destroy 60 enemy structures 90
Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4)As a team, kill 1500 minions 30
Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4)Get 180 takedowns 45
Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4)As a team, defeat Baron Nashor 7 times, or win 15 ARAM matches 60
Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4)As a team, get 800 kills75
Guardian’s Duty 5 (Complete Guardian’s Duty 4)As a team, destroy 160 turrets, or win 30 ARAM matches 90

After finishing all five of the Guardian’s Duties, players will be provided bonus tasks. These can be repeated until acquiring a total of 700 tokens.

Here are the Bonus Tasks missions:

Mission (requirements)ObjectivesTokens Earned
Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5)Play a match as, with, or against Star Guardian Rakan/Xayan skin (standard or Redeemed)2
Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5)Play a match in a premade party (Includes: Normal, Ranked, Elemental Rift PVP, Co-op vs AI, ARAM)2
Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5)Win a Normal, Ranked, ARAM, Elemental Rift PVP match  10
Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5)Lose a Normal, Ranked, ARAM, or Elemental Rift PVP match5
Bonus Missions(Complete Guardian’s Duty 5)Play a Co-op vs AI match 2

Wild Rift Star Guardian 2022 event shop

Finish the missions to acquire event tokens. Use the event tokens to trade for rewards.

ItemStockCost
Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah Skin11500 Tokens
Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan Skin11500 Tokens
Star Guardian Random Skin Chest1750 Tokens
Shooting Stars Recall1300 Tokens
Soaring Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah Pose1200 Tokens
Soaring Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan Pose1200 Tokens
Relaxed Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah Pose1150 Tokens
Relaxed Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan Pose1150 Tokens
Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah Skin Border 1150 Tokens
Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan Skin Border 1150 Tokens
Redeemed Guardian Profile Border1200 Tokens
Make a Wish Bauble1150 Tokens
The Smolder Emote1100 Tokens
Smitten Emote1100 Tokens
15 Blue MotesUnlimited1 Token

