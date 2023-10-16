LoL players outraged by sneaky token reductions in Worlds 2023 Pass

The League of Legends community has been left outraged after developers Riot sneakily reduced the number of tokens in the 2023 Worlds battle pass.

Worlds 2023 has come swinging around for League of Legends. An event that sees players from all over the world compete to be the best team globally. With Worlds being such a monumental event, Riot often holds events both in and out of the game to celebrate.

As part of the Worlds 2023 competition, Riot has released a battle pass in-game that rewards players with various cosmetics if they’re willing to complete it. Of course, there’s an optional paid tier to this battle pass, which grants players even more rewards in the form of tokens, orbs, and skins.

Grinding the pass can be quite a chore, however, so Riot has introduced missions so that players can quickly get levels and rewards. It seems that 2023’s missions have caused some controversy however as players discovered you gain fewer tokens for completing them compared to last year.

LoL players lash out for reduced rewards from Worlds 2023 missions

One Redditor in particular noticed that the World’s missions for 2023 give less experience than previous years. Doing some quick calculations, the player was able to calculate that everyone would receive 2400 experience less than last year, which equates to about 120 tokens.

One player feeling cheated sarcastically remarked on their shock at the situation.

“I, for one, am shocked that Riot would nerf the pass yet again after nerfing it every previous pass! I wonder what the cutoff point is, are we gonna get to the point where you can only afford one orb via the pass track lmao.” one user jokingly exclaimed.

Others were simply unbothered by the news, claiming that they don’t play League of Legends anymore.

“I don’t play this game anymore, don’t tag me here again thx.”

Some users did point out that the event for this year runs longer than previous years, but with the lack of experience gained via missions, it’ll mean players will need to grind out the pass even more in order to grab the rewards they yearn for.