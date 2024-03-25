Destiny 2 players hail Guardian Games 2024 as “best event” by far

The Destiny 2 community has heaped praise onto Guardian Games 2024 with players insisting that it’s the best event of the year and that the criticism isn’t justified.

With Guardian Games 2024 ending on March 26, Destiny 2 players have spoken out to defend the event bringing light to its positives and why they think it’s been so fun.

This was accompanied by a ‘Chad vs Virgin’ meme with the latter complaining about the event’s weapons and the former praising the loot, endless matchmaking, and new Skimmer vehicle.

One like-minded player couldn’t help but agree replying, “That Gold Ability Empowerment buff is ADDICTIVE. Makes testing builds so much easier,” paying tribute to the event’s unique buff that provides increased weapon damage, mobility, accuracy, handling, and reload speed.

Article continues after ad

Another response expressed in agreement, “Too many people only care about their supposed accomplishments in this game and don’t enjoy actually playing it,” with them enjoying Guardian Games 2024’s content.

Article continues after ad

Others chose to focus on the incredible gains the event offers commenting, “Not to mention, GG and Vanguard bright dust bounties can be completed at the same time for easy gains,” as well as, “I have a new wave frame grenade launcher. Easy bright dust farming. Easy nightfall rewards.”

Not everyone has enjoyed Guardian Games 2024 though. Some Destiny 2 players have been critical of the event’s pre-determined victors while others called for an overhaul of how the event works to make it more fun.