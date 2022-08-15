Wild Rift patch 3.3b notes: Gragas buff, Kassadin Nerf, and more

Wild Rift patch 3.3b is here soon — with the game’s balance numbers already officially revealed, wherein, the developers buffed Gragas an considerable amount. Here are the full Wild Rift 3.3b patch notes.

Since Wild Rift Patch 3.3b is on the smaller ends of updates, don’t expect anything too groundbreaking. The bigger updates tend to occur during the number changes, with the most recent being Wild Rift Patch 3.3.

The biggest change of this particular patch, or at least the most controversial, is easily the buffs to AP Gragas — where Riot is returning the bruiser back to the top of the food chain. The rest of the patch targets balancing powerful picks, alongside providing weaker champions and runes more breathing room.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift Patch 3.3b.

When does Wild Rift patch 3.3b release?

Following the regular once every two week schedule, the Wild Rift Patch 3.3b release date is on August 17, 2022.

These Wild Rift patch notes were published on Twitter by Riot — who has gotten into the routine of revealing gameplay balances earlier to prepare the player base.

What’s changing in Wild Rift patch 3.3b?

Massive AP Gragas buffs and the inevitable Yuumi nerfs

Leading the Wild Rift Patch 3.3b balance changes are the buffs towards AP Gragas alongside nerfs to Yuumi.

The developers buffed Yuumi three times in a row across recent updates and appeared surprised the champion was soon deemed overpowered.

As for the Gragas buffs, AP Gragas has a history of being quite strong in Wild Rift. Riot nerfed the pick many months ago, but they seem to want Gragas to become meta once again.

Riot Games Gragas’s new buffs push him up the rankings.

Wild Rift patch 3.3a notes

Champions

Blitzcrank

Rocket Grab (1)

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17s → 18/17/16/15s

Gragas

Happy Hour (P)

Heal Ratio: 6% maximum health → 7% maximum health

Drunken Rage (2)

Damage AP Ratio: 65% → 75%

Body Slam (3)

Damage AP ratio: 60% → 70%

Nautilus

Base Movement speed: 325 → 330

Dredge Line (1)

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10 → 12/11/10/9

Missile speed: 16 → 18

Depth Charge Missile (4)

Acceleration start time: 2.5s → 1s

Cooldown: 70/60/50 → 60/50/40

Tristana

Rapid Fire (1)

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15s → 16/15/14/13s

Explosive Charge (3)

Cast time: 2 frames → 1 frame

Varus

Living Vengeance (P)

Duration: 5s → 5/6/7/8s

Blighted Quiver Arrow (2)

Cooldown: 25s → 22/20/18/16s

Hail of Arrows (3)

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 13/12/11/10s

Wukong

Warriors Trickster (2)

Increased range at which this dash can make it over walls

Kassadin

Base Health: 610 → 570

Base health per level: 115 → 105

Kha’Zix

Taste Their Fear (1)

Isolated target damage increase: 110% → 110%

Lucian

Piercing Light (1)

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9.5/8/6.5/5s

Shyvana

Base health per level: 115

Burn Out (2)

Damage: 30/45/60/75 → 25/40/55/70

Yuumi

Bop ‘n’ Block (P)

Shield: 85~435 → 60~410

Zoomies (3)

Heal: 80/120/160/200 → 60/100/140/180

System/Item Changes

Giant Slayer

bonus damage: 1% bonus damage per 100 bonus max health, up to 10% (1000 Bonus max health) → 2% bonus damage per 100 bonus max health, up to 10% (500 bonus max health)

Demolish

Maximum health damage: 25% → 30%

Nimbus Cloak

Duration: 2 seconds → 3 seconds

Movement speed: 5-35% → 10-40%

Exhaust

Range: 7 → 5

Nullifying Orb