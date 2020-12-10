Logo
Wild Rift Noxian Brotherhood event guide: missions, rewards, more

Published: 10/Dec/2020 6:58

by Andrew Amos
Darius and Draven in Wild Rift
Riot Games

The first major in-game event for Wild Rift is kicking off, Noxian Brotherhood, featuring duo Darius and Draven. You can learn more about them in the event, completing missions along the way to earn some sick rewards ⁠— including unlocking them for free.

They’re a staple in League of Legends, and now they’re coming to Wild Rift. In-game events are a great place to earn tons of rewards, and mobile players can get a taste of that in the Noxian Brotherhood event.

Featuring the newly-released Darius and Draven ⁠— who dropped in Wild Rift patch 1.1 ⁠— the Noxian Brotherhood event gives players a chance to learn more about their history.

However, if you’re not a lore fanatic, there’s still some nice things in it for you.

Santa Draven in League of Legends
Riot Games
Celebrate Draven and Darius’ entry into Wild Rift with the Noxian Brotherhood event.

Wild Rift Noxian Brotherhood missions

The Noxian Brotherhood event features a selection of missions players can choose from. To get all the rewards from the event you’ll need to complete all of them, but you can only have three missions active at a time.

Spacing them out across the event is the way to go, given some will take a couple of games to complete:

Mission Objective
To The Death Get 30 takedowns
Glorious Execution Play 4 games, or get a 4+ kill streak
Do I Entertain You? Destroy 12 turrets as a team
Slice and Dice Kill 500 minions as a team, or kill 150 minions
Victory Laurels Win 3 games, or win 1 game as a premade team
The Sentencing Kill 3 Barons as a team
Cut Down In Their Prime Kill 6 dragons as a team
Throwing Power Play 4 games, or Win 1 game as a Marksman
Cleave-Ho Play 4 games, or Win 1 game as a Warrior
Unmatched Power Deal 40,000 damage to enemy champions, or Deal 5,000 damage to enemy champions within 5 seconds
The Might of Hand Play 4 games, or cast your ultimate 12 times in a single game
Brotherly Love Earn 200,000 Gold as a team, or Earn 40,000 Gold

Wild Rift Noxian Brotherhood rewards

After completing each mission, players will be gifted a comic page to continue the story of Darius and Draven. However, after reaching a certain number of missions completed, players will also be given extra in-game rewards.

While no skins are on offer, players will be able to pick up one of Darius or Draven for free, a Summoner Icon, border, and some Poro Coins:

Reward Number of Comic Pages
Noxus Summoner Icon 1
50 Poro Coins 3
Darius & Draven Axes Emote 5
Champion Box (Choose Darius or Draven) 7
50 Poro Coins 9
Icon Border 12

When does Wild Rift Noxian Brotherhood end?

The Wild Rift Noxian Brotherhood event kicked off on December 10, and is expected to run for just shy of two weeks.

You’ll have until December 23, 12am GMT, to complete all the missions and get the rewards. They’ll disappear from the game after this time, so be sure to jump in right away if you want to grab all of what’s on offer.

How to complete CSGO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

Published: 10/Dec/2020 6:32

by Andrew Amos
CT in CSGO holding P250
Valve

Week 1 of CS:GO’s Operation Broken Fang has come and gone. Did you manage to get your 19 stars? Either way, don’t worry, because there’s plenty more up for grabs in the Week 2 missions.

Operation Broken Fang has been a breath of fresh air for CS:GO players. It’s also been a bit of an early Christmas present, and it shows in the player numbers ⁠— every day the game has been spiking above 1 million peak players.

There is one thing on players’ minds when a new operation rolls around though, and that’s the Diamond coin. Players earn these operation coins by working through the weekly missions.

Operation Broken Fang Challenge Coin in CSGO
Valve
Want that Diamond coin in Operation Broken Fang? It’s time to start tackling the missions.

With Week 1 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to tackle Week 2’s challenges. There’s less on offer, but there’s still 14 stars up for grabs if you complete everything. Here’s what you need to know.

CS:GO Operation Broken Fang Week 2 missions

The second week of challenges for Operation Broken Fang have been culled from seven to five. While this is nice in some respects, you’ll have to play across four different queues if you want to finish all of them ⁠— so no mission stacking, sadly.

You’ll have to jump into Competitive, Guardian, Retakes, and Hostage to finish the Week 2 missions. There’s no Danger Zone on the menu, which might disappoint some players looking to play the new Frostbite map.

There’s also a heavy focus on pistols. You’ll need to use the Deagle in one, while any pistol will do for two of the other missions.

  • The Right Stuff: Earn MVPs in Broken Fang Premier
    • 3 MVPs: 1 star
    • 6 MVPs: 2 stars
    • 9 MVPs: 3 stars
  • One Small Step: Win rounds in Competitive: Apollo
    • 7 rounds: 1 star
    • 15 rounds: 2 stars
    • 20 rounds: 3 stars
  • Houston We Have A Problem: Get kills with all 10 pistols in Guardian: Apollo. 2 stars.
  • Low Earth Orbit: Get Pistol kills in Retakes.
    • 3 kills: 1 star
    • 8 kills: 2 stars
    • 15 kills: 3 stars
  • The Deagle Has Landed: Get Desert Eagle kills in Casual: Hostage Group.
    • 4 kills: 1 star
    • 9 kills: 2 stars
    • 18 kills: 3 stars

If you’re chasing that coveted Diamond coin, you’re going to need to start grinding soon. Given only 10 stars you earn each week can go towards the coin, you’ll need to keep up across the event to get the 100 stars needed.

A new set of challenges will launch on December 17, so be sure to get on before then to stay up to date.