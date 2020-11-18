League of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta's release date & how to play - Dexerto

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been on the cards for a while now, however Riot Games have announced that the Open Beta is coming to several different locations early in December.

League of Legends has become a behemoth in the online gaming and esports communities. The game attracts players and viewers from all across the globe, with its popularity forever on the rise. Therefore, when Riot Games announced a console and mobile version of the game, the gaming sphere went wild – literally.

With Wild Rift being announced earlier this year, there has been very little information released about when the game will actually hit our screens.

Well, Riot Games have officially announced the dates for the release of the Wild Rift Open Beta, as well as several of the countries that it will be rolling out across.

When is the Wild Rift Open Beta coming?

The Open Beta of Riot’s newest title will be rolling out at the beginning of December, however as it is being released by region the dates differ per area.

The important dates are as follows:

December 7: Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam. December 9: Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Russia and CIS, Turkey.

Riot have clarified that they hope to release the Open Beta in North America in 2021, so NA Wild Rift fans will need to wait a little bit longer.

What does the Open Beta include?

In addition to the access to the beta version of the game Riot are releasing a collection of new skins, characters and bugfixes in order to make sure that this Wild Rift beta is the best that it can be.

Further information on all of this will be available on December 7, so keep an eye out to see what else this Wild Rift experience has to offer.

So sit tight, more Wild Rift details are coming, and they’re coming very very soon!