League of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta's release date & how to play - Dexerto

League of Legends: Wild Rift Open Beta’s release date & how to play

Published: 18/Nov/2020 17:29

by Lauren Bergin
League of Legends: Wild Rift has been on the cards for a while now, however Riot Games have announced that the Open Beta is coming to several different locations early in December. 

League of Legends has become a behemoth in the online gaming and esports communities. The game attracts players and viewers from all across the globe, with its popularity forever on the rise. Therefore, when Riot Games announced a console and mobile version of the game, the gaming sphere went wild – literally.

With Wild Rift being announced earlier this year, there has been very little information released about when the game will actually hit our screens.

Well, Riot Games have officially announced the dates for the release of the Wild Rift Open Beta, as well as several of the countries that it will be rolling out across.

When is the Wild Rift Open Beta coming?

The Open Beta of Riot’s newest title will be rolling out at the beginning of December, however as it is being released by region the dates differ per area.

The important dates are as follows:

  • December 7: Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam.
  • December 9: Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Russia and CIS, Turkey.

Riot have clarified that they hope to release the Open Beta in North America in 2021, so NA Wild Rift fans will need to wait a little bit longer.

What does the Open Beta include?

In addition to the access to the beta version of the game Riot are releasing a collection of new skins, characters and bugfixes in order to make sure that this Wild Rift beta is the best that it can be.

Further information on all of this will be available on December 7, so keep an eye out to see what else this Wild Rift experience has to offer.

So sit tight, more Wild Rift details are coming, and they’re coming very very soon!

Genshin Impact “secretly” sent currency to streamers to get characters

Published: 18/Nov/2020 17:32

by James Busby
Genshin Impact devs have come under fire after a number of content creators have been given free Primogems. Here’s everything we know about the controversy. 

MiHoYo’s open-world game has proved to be one of the sleeper hits of 2020, pulling in millions of players from all over the world. Genshin Impact’s beautiful world is brimming with all kinds of colorful characters, unique quests, bloodthirsty bosses, and devastatingly powerful weapons. However, getting your hands on the game’s rarest five-star characters can prove incredibly difficult. 

While Genshin Impact doesn’t require its players to spend a penny when it comes to playing through its ever-growing world, many often spend large sums to obtain the characters they want. This is down to the game’s Wish system, which requires players to spend in-game currency in order to get new units.

However, MiHoYo has now come under fire following a content creator only reward. 

Genshin Impact paid promotion

The controversy surrounding the paid promotion started when popular gacha Twitch streamer, Xlice opened his mailbox in Genshin Impact. It’s here where the streamer found that he had received two letters, each containing 1000 Primogems each. 

The message reads “We would love to thank all Travellers for your continued support and assistance. Please take this gift as a token of Paimon’s gratitude.”

Xlice was rightfully very excited as it’s certainly not every day when you find 2000 Primogems in your mailbox. However, the streamer’s excitement quickly changed when he realized he wasn’t meant to read the message out on the stream. It was only until he looked down at the bottom of the message when found the following statement:

“Please refrain from sharing the content of this message with anyone.”

It seems Xlice wasn’t the only Genshin Impact content creator who received this promotion as Twitch streamer Enviosity voiced his discomfort. “Wow, Paimon. Now, why would you send this when normally people open their mail on stream for the first time? That doesn’t make any sense.”

The streamer then goes on to ask his chat whether anyone else had received a similar in-game mail. However, it certainly looks like the 2000 Primogems were only made available for Genshin Impact content creators. 

While this practice isn’t exactly uncommon, it has certainly riled up a lot of Genshin Impact fans who continue to support the game. MiHoYo has yet to address this controversy, so we’ll update this article if they make a statement. 

In the meantime, if you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.