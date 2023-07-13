TSM veteran WildTurtle sets record for most LCS games

TSM bot laner Jason ‘WildTurtle’ Tran has another accolade to add to his impressive résumé after setting a new record for most appearances in the LCS.

As WildTurtle took to the Rift on July 12 against Dignitas, the 28-year-old played his 612th game in the LCS and became the player with the most appearances made in the league’s history.

The Canadian bot laner broke the record set by his former teammate Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, who retired as a player (for the second time) following the end of the Spring Split. WildTurtle previously held the record before Zaqueri ‘Aphromoo’ Black broke it in August 2022.

Article continues after ad

To commemorate this milestone, the LCS interviewed WildTurtle for the official broadcast. He spoke about his early days playing League of Legends and shared his favorite memory as a competitor, when he helped TSM turn a crucial match against Team Liquid around at the 2015 LCS Summer Semifinals with a baron steal.

WildTurtle played his first match in the LCS in March 2013, against Complexity. Replacing Shan ‘Chaox’ Huang in the starting lineup, he notably picked up a penta kill on Caitlyn in that game.

Article continues after ad

He has gone on to become one of North America’s most accomplished players, with four LCS titles and one IEM World Championship crown. He has also attended two Mid-Season Invitationals and four Worlds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last year, WildTurtle was voted the third-best AD Carry in LCS history, only behind Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng and Zachary ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi.

After being dropped by Immortals in mid-2022, he took a break from competition, returning to action only at the start of this year, initially as part of TSM’s Challengers team. He ended up being moved up to the main team, which continues to defy expectations in the Summer Split.

Article continues after ad

After reclaiming the record for most LCS games, WildTurtle will probably have his sights set on once again being the LCS all-time kill leader — a record that he surrendered to Bjergsen last year.