Bjergsen reveals he is leaving League and esports in shocking announcement

One of the biggest names and greatest League of Legends players ever, Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg announced that he is leaving the game and esports.

100 Thieves mid laner and professional League of Legends icon Bjergsen has shocked the professional gaming world by announcing that he is leaving esports.

This likely marks the end of his over 11-year professional career, during which he played for three teams in the LCS and won three LCS MVP awards.

Article continues after ad

Bjergsen retired from playing once before back in 2020, when he decided to become coach of his-then team, TSM. This time, though, it seems that he will be stepping away from League entirely.

LCS fans are shocked at Bjergsen’s announcement

Bjergsen said in the announcement he has questioned his passion to put in the work and effort to maintain his play during the 2023 LCS Spring Split, and ultimately made the decision to leave the space.

The storied mid laner assured fans that the decision to leave was not due to 100 Thieves‘ level of play or his recent performance as a player, but rather his desire to spend more time with friends and family, as well as to pursue other interests.

Article continues after ad

In the wake of this announcement, fans, commentators, and other pro players have expressed their appreciation for Bjergsen’s contributions to League and esports.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After eight years with TSM, the last of which as a coach, Bjergsen left the organization to continue his career with Team Liquid. But despite the hype, the team couldn’t reach the final in either LCS split, leading to a rebuild at the end of the season.

Bjergsen then decided to join 100 Thieves, where he reunited with his longtime friend and former teammate Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng. After a shaky start to the season, the team finally found their groove and qualified for the playoffs, only to lose to FlyQuest and Golden Guardians.

Article continues after ad

Bjergsen’s retirement leaves 100 Thieves with a spot to fill on their roster ahead of the LCS Summer split, which is still two months away.

Though Bjergsen doesn’t close the door on returning to League or the esports scene in the future, it seems that he is prepared to take some time to reflect on his career and what direction he wants to go next.