Aphromoo sets record for most LCS games after over a decade of pro play

Zaqueri ‘Aphromoo’ Black has been in the LCS for a very, very long time. So long, in fact, that he now has the most career games played at a staggering 597 matches, topping WildTurtle’s record.

While it’s unfortunate for FlyQuest fans that they’ve been knocked out of Playoffs and Worlds contention, Aphromoo did manage to set an impressive record during their set against TSM.

By the end of the full 5 game set, Aphromoo officially passed WildTurtle’s record for the most games played in the LCS at 597 matches.

Defining the LCS as we know it

This veteran support player has been playing League of Legends competitively since 2011, something very few players can claim.

Across so many different teams over the years, Aphromoo’s hayday was during his time on CLG. He was on the roster that got CLG their very first playoffs title in Summer 2015.

This version of CLG went on to once again take the title in Spring 2016, and dominated MSI 2016 until getting 3-0ed by SKT T1. This was one of the few times any Western team has managed to make it to the finals at an international event.

Interestingly enough, 100 Thieves’ huhi was CLG’s mid laner at the time as well, and Aphromoo still has lasting relationships with many of his former teammates.

Riot Games | Twitch Aphromoo hugging huhi after their Week 8 Day 1 Summer 2022 match

Aphromoo went on to do great things during his time on 100 Thieves in 2018, just narrowly missing the 2018 Spring Finals playoffs title. He stayed near the top of the LCS during his time on 100 Thieves.

And, while Aphromoo’s been playing on lower tier teams for the last few years, his history as a player and staying power in the LCS make him a well respected player.

From iconic players like Doublelift, Meteos, and Pobelter who have since retired, to Stixxay and the aformentioned huhi who are still playing in the LCS, Aphromoo has been on teams with many of the biggest names in LCS history.

With FlyQuest being knocked out of playoffs by TSM in the lower bracket, it’s going to take a while for Aphromoo to pass the 600 game mark. For now, though, this achievement shows just how important Aphromoo is to the legacy of competitive League of Legends.