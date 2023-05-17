LCS Summer 2023: Dates, schedule, rosters and more

After a mid-season break, LCS Summer 2023 is about to start, with ten teams vying for the NA crown and spots at Worlds. Here is everything you need to know about the league.

With Golden Guardians and Cloud9 out of MSI 2023, North American League of Legends fans are starting to turn their attention toward the LCS Summer, which is just two weeks away. The Riot Games Arena, in Los Angeles, will host the majority of the summer split, which will culminate in the LCS Championship in Newark with the top three teams.

One of the biggest talking points about this LCS Summer Split is the addition of NRG, who replace CLG in the league. After a seven-year absence, NRG is back in NA’s top League of Legends competition, hoping to find the same kind of success that CLG enjoyed in the mid-2010s.

Robert Paul/Riot Games The LCS returns with a new face

Here are all the details you need to know about LCS Summer 2023, including the competition’s start date, all the lineups and the streaming options that are available.

Contents

LCS Summer 2023: Stream

The LCS Summer split will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LCS channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

The matches will take place on Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. During the super weeks (June 21-23 and July 19-21), matches will be played from Wednesday through Friday.

There will be watch parties throughout the Summer split, some of which will be streamed live from the Riot Games Arena. In-game item drops will be available on select weeks, with more information scheduled to be released closer to the start of the split.

Missed the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LCS Summer 2023: Schedule & results

The ten LCS teams will face each other twice throughout the eight-week regular season. Just like in the Spring split, there will be two super weeks with three match days, in rounds 4 and 8.

The top eight teams will qualify for the LCS playoffs. The top two teams will be seeded into the second round of the upper bracket, while the teams ranked third through sixth will be placed in the first round. The seventh and eighth-placed teams will have to battle their way through the lower bracket.

Chris Betancourt/Riot Games Cloud9 and Golden Guardians will get the action started on June 1

The LCS Championship will take place on August 19-20 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tickets will go on sale on June 1 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET for Mastercard holders. General sale tickets will be released a day later.

The top three teams of the Summer split will qualify for the 2023 World Championship, while the fourth-placed side will have to play the Worlds Wildcard Qualifier.

Regular season (June 1 — July 22)

Week 1 schedule (June 1 — June 2)

Day Match PT ET GMT June 1 Cloud9 vs Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid vs TSM 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Immortals vs Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM EG vs NRG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM June 2 Dignitas vs Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM TSM vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM 100 Thieves vs Team Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM NRG vs Immortals 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Golden Guardians vs EG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Week 2 schedule (June 8 — June 9)

Day Match PT ET GMT June 8 Immortals vs Team Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Golden Guardians vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM EG vs Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM NRG vs 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Cloud9 vs TSM 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM June 9 Dignitas vs Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid vs NRG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM TSM vs Immortals 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM 100 Thieves vs EG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Week 3 schedule (June 15 — June 16)

Day Match PT ET GMT June 15 NRG vs TSM 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Golden Guardians vs Immortals 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM 100 Thieves vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Dignitas vs Team Liquid 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM EG vs FlyQuest 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM June 16 TSM vs Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals vs 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Team Liquid vs EG 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM FlyQuest vs Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Cloud9 vs NRG 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

Super Week (June 21 — June 23)

Day Match PT ET GMT June 21 TSM vs EG 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM FlyQuest vs Team Liquid 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM NRG vs Golden Guardians 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM 100 Thieves vs Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Cloud9 vs Immortals 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM June 22 NRG vs FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid vs Cloud9 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Dignitas vs TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM EG vs Immortals 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM June 23 Cloud9 vs EG 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid vs Golden Guardians 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Dignitas vs NRG 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM TSM vs 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM Immortals vs FlyQuest 6 PM 9 PM 2 AM

LCS Summer 2023: Regular season standings

Darker Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 2. Light Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 1. Yellow = Qualified for playoffs’ lower bracket round 1. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 Cloud9 – 2 FlyQuest – 3 100 Thieves – 4 CLG – 5 Evil Geniuses – 6 Golden Guardians – 7 TSM – 8 Team Liquid – 9 Immortals – 10 Dignitas –

LCS Summer 2023: Teams and rosters

With only two weeks left until the start of the Summer Split, question marks are still hanging over a couple of teams. Evil Geniuses, for example, have yet to announce their roster after parting ways with every player except Joseph ‘Jojopyun’ Pyun as part of a major overhaul.

100 Thieves’ fans will be curious to see how the team’s new mid laner, Lim ‘Quid’ Hyeon-seung, will perform. The Korean player, who came through Gen.G’s academy system, has big shoes to fill as he replaces Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg, who retired after the end of the Spring split.

That wasn’t the only change in the 100 Thieves camp, though, as the team also announced the return of top laner Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho after a split with Evil Geniuses.

You can find the full list of players and teams competing in LCS Summer 2023 below: