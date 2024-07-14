Teamfight Tactics Set 12 will be introducing the Charms mechanic, this unique idea will transform and shape the way you play from match to match. Here’s a little rundown on what they are so you can prepare before the new set launch.

Set 12 of Teamfight Tactics will be arriving to the live servers on 31st July 2024. This gives you just about two weeks to prepare for the major overhaul to Riot’s auto battler, which includes new units, a new theme, and of course, a new set mechanic.

To go alongside the magical theme of set 12, Charms are being introduced as the premier mechanic of the set, which will drastically change how you approach each game.

Want to know more about the Set 12’s mechanic before it hits live servers? We’ve got you covered.

What are Charms?

Charms are a new purchasable that can appear in the store starting from stage 2-1. These Charms offer various bonuses to the player ranging from various things like gaining gold, giving your units armor or magic resistance, all the way to giving yourself a spatula or artifact anvil.

These Charms do cost gold, however, meaning you’ll have to trade off some of your economy for the effect that you’re being provided.

Riot Games Charms can provide major bonuses like an Artifact Anvil, or something more minor.

Similarly, Charms cannot be bought more than once per round, so once you’ve bought one, you won’t be offered another one in the same round. Charms also take up a shop slot, meaning that if you’re doing a roll down, it might be a good idea to pick up a cheap one so you have more opportunity to hit your units.

Charms also scale throughout the game, with the more minor effects appearing at the start of the game, and also requiring few to no gold, while the more game-changing ones will appear in later stages and can cost upwards of 15 gold.

There are also certain charms that affect various traits, these will only be offered to you if you are running said trait, but can be a great way of buffing your board. You can also view what Charms other players are running by checking their board, so you can scout what sort of effect their Charms may have on the upcoming battle.

How to best use Charms

Charms are going to be a key facet of Set 12, and utilizing them to their maximum potential will give you the most advantages while playing TFT.

Most Charms, particularly those that provide bonus battle effects like bonus magic resist only last one round, meaning that the next player you face will need to deal with them. As such, scouting can be vitally important, as you’ll need to account for what Charms the enemy might be using in that round.

Riot Games With the new Charms abound, there’s ought to be Magic and Mayhem in the Convergence.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to pick up Charms somewhat often, as certain ones can grant you minor gold bonuses if used correctly. This can help build up your economy in the earlier stages of the game, letting you scale up nicely.

Similarly, certain champions like Veigar and Xerath scale with the number of Charms you’ve purchased in the game, so it’s a good idea to pick them up if you are planning on running them in your comp.

Combat Charms are also a great way to maintain a win streak, as they can grant you a small power bonus that lets you win the next combat, allowing you to continue streaking for a minor amount of gold, making them a worthwhile pickup if you aren’t confident in the next round.