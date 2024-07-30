TFT patch 14.15 notes: Set 12 arrives and System changes

TFT patch 14.15 notes: Set 12 arrives and System changesRiot Games
Teamfight Tactics has come out swinging with patch 14.15 and its introduction of set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem. The latest set brings new units, traits, and a new mechanic in the form of charms.
Set 12 of Teamfight Tactics is finally arriving on the live servers in patch 14.15. With a new set comes a tonne of alterations to the game, including many system changes, new units, traits, and more.
The twelfth set of Teamfight Tactics also introduces Charms, which are purchasable items that grant various effects within combat and throughout the match.
Looking to know all the changes? We’ve got you covered with the 14.15 patch notes for Teamfight Tactics.
When is TFT Patch 14.15 going live?
TFT Patch 14.15 will launch alongside the main release of League of Legends’ next patch on July 30, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.15?
Set 12 arrives
The biggest change between the patches is the introduction of the new set. Set 11 leaves the live servers for good, with Magic n’ Mayhem emerging in the Convergence. With a set change comes new units, traits, and a whole bunch of compositions to learn, so you’ll need to hop into the game to find out what works.
System changes
Outside of the set overhauls, we’ve also got a fair few system changes including bag size updates, a mana rework, and leveling. Despite not being as exciting as the new units, these changes will have a large impact on how Riot’s auto battler works.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.15 notes
Systems
Charms
- Charms are single-use effects that you can purchase from your shop.
- You can purchase one Charm per round. Once you purchase a Charm, you will not see another that round.
- Charms will not appear during PVE rounds.
- Charms begin appearing in Round 2-1 and forward. They will appear in every 2 Shops.
- On Round 5-1 and forward, Charms will appear in every 3 Shops.
- Charm power scales both with Stage they become available and gold price.
- Some Charms, such as our trait-linked Charms, require you to field the specific traits to become an option for purchase. You will only see trait-linked Charms for your most active trait.
- Charms that impact player combat must be purchased before that combat or will carry onto the next player combat.
Leveling
- XP needed per level 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10: 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/80/80 >>> 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/76/76
Bag Sizes
- 1-costs: 22 >>> 30
- 2-costs: 20 >>> 25
- 3-costs: 17 >>> 18
- 4-costs: 10
- 5-costs: 9
- Magic n’ Mayhem contains an extra 1-cost champion compared to previous sets for a total of 14 1-costs and 60 total champions.
Mana
- Mana gained above max Mana from sources besides from taking damage is now granted after the cast. Note this does NOT affect Mana gained while mana-locked, only the instance that puts you over. Example: a 0/40 unit with Spear of Shojin would gain 5 Mana after their first cast, as the attack that triggered their cast will carry over the additional 5 Mana now.
- Shielded units now gain the correct amount of Mana from taking damage (previously, they gained much less than intended). Note that units are mana-locked when self-shielded, so this mainly affects items like Locket of the Iron Solari and Crownguard.
Monsters and PvE
- Standard PVE Monsters are now inspectable (Minions, Krugs, Murkwolves, Razorbeaks,
- Elder Dragon, Rift Herald). Scuttle Crabs are not inspectable because they do not wish to be perceived and do not have Splash Art.
- Elder Dragon Health: 12000 >>> 10000
- Elder Dragon Armor: 0 >>> 50
- Elder Dragon MR: 0 >>> 50
- Minions MR: 0 >>> 10
- Murk Wolves, Big Wolf Health: 1100 >>> 1300
- Murk Wolves, Small Wolf Health: 360 >>> 550
- Murk Wolves Armor: 25 >>> 15
- Murk Wolves MR: 0 >>> 15
- Razorbeaks Armor: 1 >>> 25
- Razorbeaks MR: 0 >>> 25
- Rift Herald no longer takes 20% less damage from attacks
- Rift Herald Armor: 50 >>> 100
- Rift Herald MR: 0 >>> 100
- All “Sentinels” have been renamed to “Golems”
Large Changes
Removed Portals
- Vendor Sentinels
- Lethal Legends
- Larger Legends
Returning Portals
- [NEW] Treasure Golems: Start with a Golem permanently equipped with an Unstable Treasure Chest. At stages 3-5, the Golem equips another one (7-1 on Hyper Roll).
- [NEW] Overachievers: Powerful Charms may appear earlier in the game.
- [NEW] Castfest: Charms cost 50% less this game
- Loaded Carousels: Champions on the carousel hold 2 items instead of 1.
- Treasure Armory: On stages 4-7, choose a 5-piece package of powerful loot. (8-1 on Hyper Roll)
- Trainer Sentinels has been renamed to Trainer Golems
Removed Augments
- Switching Gears
- Harmacist I
- Healings Orbs I
- Best Friends I
- Pick of the Litter
- Pick of the Litter+
- Gargantuan Resolve
- Fully Adapted
- Heavy Hitters
- Buried Treasures II
- Cybernetic Uplink II
- Cybernetic Bulk II
- Idealism
- Harmacist II
- Healing Orbs II
- Lucky Streak
- Shock Treatment
- A Cut Above
- Stationary Support II
- Jeweled Lotus I
- Gifts From The Fallen
- Know Your Enemy
- Best Friends II
- Tons of Stats!
- Low Interest Rates
- Dynamic Duo
- Too Much Candy
- Cybernetic Uplink III
- Cybernetic Bulk III
- Trash to Treasure
- Two For One
- Harmacist III
- Starter Kit
- Overwhelming Force
- Unleashed Arcana
- Stationary Support III
- Salvage Bin
- Salvage Bin+
- Jeweled Lotus II
- Ba-Boom
- Hedge Fund+
- Hedge Fund++
- Accomplice
Returning Augments
- Pandora’s Bench
- Spoils of War I
- AFK
- Spoils of War II
- Spoils of War III
- What The Forge
- At What Cost
Core and Radiant Items
- Warmog’s Armor Bonus Health: 8% >>> 12%
- Warmog’s Pride (Radiant) Bonus HP: 15% >>> 20%
- Warmog’s Pride (Radiant) Healing per second: 1% >>> 1.5%
Artifact Items
- Diamond Hands has been removed from Artifact pool
- Mogul’s Mail has returned to Artifact pool
- [NEW] Mogul’s Mail: After reaching max stacks, continue gaining 1 gold every 6 seconds.
- Mogul’s Mail: Stack Cap: 40 >>> 35
- Mogul’s Mail: Health Per Stack: 6 >>> 7
- Mogul’s Mail: Gold on Max Stacks: 2 >>> 1
Support Items
- [REWORKED] Needlessly Big Gem Health: 300 >>> 250
- Needlessly Big Gem is no longer Unique
- Needlessly Big Gem: Your team deals 10% bonus damage. Each second the holder is alive, your team deals an additional 1% bonus damage, up to a total of 25%.
- [REWORKED] Spite: Combat start: The holder and all adjacent allies gain 20% Attack Damage and 20 Ability Power. When this unit dies, Stun all enemies within 2 hexes for 2 seconds