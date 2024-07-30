TFT patch 14.15 notes: Set 12 arrives and System changes

Teamfight Tactics has come out swinging with patch 14.15 and its introduction of set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem. The latest set brings new units, traits, and a new mechanic in the form of charms.

Set 12 of Teamfight Tactics is finally arriving on the live servers in patch 14.15. With a new set comes a tonne of alterations to the game, including many system changes, new units, traits, and more.

Looking to know all the changes? We’ve got you covered with the 14.15 patch notes for Teamfight Tactics.

When is TFT Patch 14.15 going live?

TFT Patch 14.15 will launch alongside the main release of League of Legends’ next patch on July 30, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.15?

Riot Games Morgana and friends enter the fray with the arrival of Set 12 Magic n’ Mayhem.

Set 12 arrives

The biggest change between the patches is the introduction of the new set. Set 11 leaves the live servers for good, with Magic n’ Mayhem emerging in the Convergence. With a set change comes new units, traits, and a whole bunch of compositions to learn, so you’ll need to hop into the game to find out what works.

System changes

Outside of the set overhauls, we’ve also got a fair few system changes including bag size updates, a mana rework, and leveling. Despite not being as exciting as the new units, these changes will have a large impact on how Riot’s auto battler works.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.15 notes

Systems

Charms

Charms are single-use effects that you can purchase from your shop.

You can purchase one Charm per round. Once you purchase a Charm, you will not see another that round.

Charms will not appear during PVE rounds.

Charms begin appearing in Round 2-1 and forward. They will appear in every 2 Shops.

On Round 5-1 and forward, Charms will appear in every 3 Shops.

Charm power scales both with Stage they become available and gold price.

Some Charms, such as our trait-linked Charms, require you to field the specific traits to become an option for purchase. You will only see trait-linked Charms for your most active trait.

Charms that impact player combat must be purchased before that combat or will carry onto the next player combat.

Leveling

XP needed per level 2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10: 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/80/80 >>> 2/2/6/10/20/36/48/76/76

Bag Sizes

1-costs: 22 >>> 30

2-costs: 20 >>> 25

3-costs: 17 >>> 18

4-costs: 10

5-costs: 9

Magic n’ Mayhem contains an extra 1-cost champion compared to previous sets for a total of 14 1-costs and 60 total champions.

Mana

Mana gained above max Mana from sources besides from taking damage is now granted after the cast. Note this does NOT affect Mana gained while mana-locked, only the instance that puts you over. Example: a 0/40 unit with Spear of Shojin would gain 5 Mana after their first cast, as the attack that triggered their cast will carry over the additional 5 Mana now.

Shielded units now gain the correct amount of Mana from taking damage (previously, they gained much less than intended). Note that units are mana-locked when self-shielded, so this mainly affects items like Locket of the Iron Solari and Crownguard.

Monsters and PvE

Standard PVE Monsters are now inspectable (Minions, Krugs, Murkwolves, Razorbeaks,

Elder Dragon, Rift Herald). Scuttle Crabs are not inspectable because they do not wish to be perceived and do not have Splash Art.

Elder Dragon Health: 12000 >>> 10000

Elder Dragon Armor: 0 >>> 50

Elder Dragon MR: 0 >>> 50

Minions MR: 0 >>> 10

Murk Wolves, Big Wolf Health: 1100 >>> 1300

Murk Wolves, Small Wolf Health: 360 >>> 550

Murk Wolves Armor: 25 >>> 15

Murk Wolves MR: 0 >>> 15

Razorbeaks Armor: 1 >>> 25

Razorbeaks MR: 0 >>> 25

Rift Herald no longer takes 20% less damage from attacks

Rift Herald Armor: 50 >>> 100

Rift Herald MR: 0 >>> 100

All “Sentinels” have been renamed to “Golems”

Large Changes

Removed Portals

Vendor Sentinels

Lethal Legends

Larger Legends

Returning Portals

[NEW] Treasure Golems: Start with a Golem permanently equipped with an Unstable Treasure Chest. At stages 3-5, the Golem equips another one (7-1 on Hyper Roll).

[NEW] Overachievers: Powerful Charms may appear earlier in the game.

[NEW] Castfest: Charms cost 50% less this game

Loaded Carousels: Champions on the carousel hold 2 items instead of 1.

Treasure Armory: On stages 4-7, choose a 5-piece package of powerful loot. (8-1 on Hyper Roll)

Trainer Sentinels has been renamed to Trainer Golems

Removed Augments

Switching Gears

Harmacist I

Healings Orbs I

Best Friends I

Pick of the Litter

Pick of the Litter+

Gargantuan Resolve

Fully Adapted

Heavy Hitters

Buried Treasures II

Cybernetic Uplink II

Cybernetic Bulk II

Idealism

Harmacist II

Healing Orbs II

Lucky Streak

Shock Treatment

A Cut Above

Stationary Support II

Jeweled Lotus I

Gifts From The Fallen

Know Your Enemy

Best Friends II

Tons of Stats!

Low Interest Rates

Dynamic Duo

Too Much Candy

Cybernetic Uplink III

Cybernetic Bulk III

Trash to Treasure

Two For One

Harmacist III

Starter Kit

Overwhelming Force

Unleashed Arcana

Stationary Support III

Salvage Bin

Salvage Bin+

Jeweled Lotus II

Ba-Boom

Hedge Fund+

Hedge Fund++

Accomplice

Returning Augments

Pandora’s Bench

Spoils of War I

AFK

Spoils of War II

Spoils of War III

What The Forge

At What Cost

Core and Radiant Items

Warmog’s Armor Bonus Health: 8% >>> 12%

Warmog’s Pride (Radiant) Bonus HP: 15% >>> 20%

Warmog’s Pride (Radiant) Healing per second: 1% >>> 1.5%

Artifact Items

Diamond Hands has been removed from Artifact pool

Mogul’s Mail has returned to Artifact pool

[NEW] Mogul’s Mail: After reaching max stacks, continue gaining 1 gold every 6 seconds.

Mogul’s Mail: Stack Cap: 40 >>> 35

Mogul’s Mail: Health Per Stack: 6 >>> 7

Mogul’s Mail: Gold on Max Stacks: 2 >>> 1

Support Items