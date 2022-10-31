TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes.

With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming to an end. TFT patch 12.21 is one of the last updates before the release of TFT Set 8, and Riot isn’t tinkering too much ahead of Worlds.

Instead, outliers will be slightly tuned ⁠— including a number of item and augment changes ⁠— so preparation doesn’t go out the window. In saying that, there are some Preparation nerfs.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.21, including when the update will drop.

Riot Games Did someone say Dragonmancer Nunu?

When is TFT patch 12.21?

TFT patch 12.21 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.21?

Xayah and Nunu buffs ahead of Dragonlands Championship

As far as champion adjustments go, Xayah and Nunu are getting the biggest boons of all. A Lux bug fix implementing the previously proposed damage buffs will go through, but the former two will get new changes buffing their damage.

On the nerfs side, Karma is the only major target with a tune down on her skill damage at all ranks.

Evoker Nomsy and Lulu is receiving a small buff, while Soraka’s tooltip is finally being updated to include the number of stars in each cast ⁠— you don’t need to guess anymore.

Riot Games Xayah could fly back into the meta with her TFT patch 12.21 buffs.

Small adjustments to Built Different, Preparation augments

Most of the interesting changes in TFT patch 12.21 come in the form of item and augment changes. Built Different is being buffed to give slightly more health in each stage, while Preparation is being nerfed at all ranks.

Popular economy augment Cluttered Mind will be harder to activate with only two units dropping in the pick-up too.

Item-wise, seven Radiant items are being changed up, including big buffs for Statikk Favor and Eternal Whisper while Bulwark’s Oath and Runaan’s Tempest face nerfs.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.21 notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 12.21 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Karma

Inner Flame damage: 210/280/400 ⇒ 200/265/380

Tier 2

Lux

Now has intended changes from TFT patch 12.20 Cosmic Spark primary damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525 Cosmic Spark secondary damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240



Tier 3

Nomsy

Lulu Whimsy number of units targeted: 2 ⇒ 3

Nunu & Willump

Consume damage: 350/500/925 ⇒ 375/525/925

Consume HP threshold for damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 50%

Tier 4

Xayah

Feathers FLY! attack damage scaling: 18/18/18% ⇒ 20/20/30%

Tier 5

Soraka

Tooltip has been updated to show number of stars called down per cast

Traits

Cannoneer

Cannon shot damage: 150/275/450% total AD ⇒ 150/300/500% total AD

Augments

Built Different I/II/III

Tier 1 bonus health: 200/250/300/350 ⇒ 250/300/350/400

Tier 2 bonus health: 250/325/400/475 ⇒ 300/375/450/525

Tier 3 bonus health: 300/400/500/600 ⇒ 350/450/550/650

Cluttered Mind

Units granted: 3 ⇒ 2

Preparation I/II/III

Attack damage and ability power per stack: 4/5/8 ⇒ 3/4/7

Protector of the Cosmos

Shield per component: 30 ⇒ 35

Items

Absolution (Radiant Redemption)

Heal: 18% missing health ⇒ 22% missing health

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant Protector’s Vow)

Shield duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Armor and magic resist granted: 35 ⇒ 30

Eternal Whisper (Radiant Last Whisper)

Bonus attack speed: 25% ⇒ 35%

Quickestsilver (Radiant Quicksilver)

Bonus attack speed: 50% ⇒ 60%

Runaan’s Tempest (Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane)

Bolt damage: 120% total AD ⇒ 110% total AD

Statikk Favor (Radiant Statikk Shiv)

Bonus attack speed: 10% ⇒ 30%

Sunlight Cape (Radiant Sunfire Cape)

Bonus health: 300 ⇒ 200

Bug fixes