How to watch TFT Dragonlands Championship: Set 7 Worlds stream, schedule, players

The TFT Dragonlands Championship will decide who the best player in the Convergence is. Set 7 Worlds invites 32 players from around the world to contest the game’s biggest prize purse of more than $450,000: here’s how you can watch.

TFT esports is continuing to grow, and changes made to the competitive format for the TFT Dragonlands Championship is testament to that. An improved format and plenty on the line makes Set 7 Worlds the game’s biggest event yet.

The prize pool has been increased by 50%, with just over $450,000 USD on the line across the event. This includes a record $150,000 USD first place prize ⁠— much larger than the $48,000 offered at the Gizmos & Gadgets Championship.

We’ve got everything you need to keep up with the TFT Dragonlands Championship action right here, including how Set 7 Worlds will play out, and who has already qualified for the event.

Riot Games The TFT Dragonlands Championship is the biggest event yet for TFT esports.

TFT Dragonlands Championship: Set 7 Worlds stream

The TFT Dragonlands Championship, like all major events, will be streamed on the official Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

TFT Dragonlands Championship: Set 7 Worlds format

The TFT Dragonlands Championship will take place across three days from November 18-20, 2022. 32 players will take part, qualifying from eight different regions. The exact amount of seeds, however, are yet to be shared publicly.

What is known ⁠— and changing from previous sets ⁠— is the format. TFT’s Set 7 World Championship will be less cutthroat and reward consistency over a number of days. No players will be eliminated from Day 1 to Day 2, and total points will be added up across the 10 games played across two days.

The top 8 at the end of it all will make it through to Day 3, where it reverts back to the tried-and-true checkmate format. Once a player reaches the 18 point threshold and wins a game, they’ll be crowned champion.

TFT Dragonlands Championship: Set 7 Worlds qualified players

32 players will qualify for the TFT Dragonlands Championship from across the world. Each region has a different qualification process, but generally it flows from open qualifiers to closed events where the best players domestically will get a chance internationally.

Because of this, some players like NA’s Amde have already qualified due to performances in early events. However for the most part players still have to strut their stuff in TFT Set 7.5 and Uncharted Realms.

We’ll update this section once seeding is confirmed for the TFT Dragonlands Championship and players start locking in their spots.