TFT patch 12.20 notes: Guild & Xayah nerfs, more Dragon changes

TFT patch 12.20 is here as Riot continues their assault on two big comps: Xayah and Dragons. The developers are taking a different approach to the former with Guild nerfs, while the latter sees a smattering of beefy units nerfed: here’s the patch notes.

TFT Set 7.5 is nearing its end, but there’s still balancing to be done in the lead-up to the Dragonlands Championship. TFT patch 12.20 doesn’t include many significant meta shifts, but it is primed to open up more comps.

Nerfs to high-cost boards like Xayah and Dragons could open up some lower-cost reroll options and power up some already strong teams like Olaf. Some crutch traits like Guild and its flexibility are also being targeted.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.20, including the full patch notes.

Riot Games Yep, there’s more Xayah nerfs in TFT patch 12.20.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.20?

Guild-centric nerfs to hurt Xayah and Daeja flex comps

Xayah has been in the meta for all of TFT Set 7.5, standing up as a big four-cost threat with her feathers rending for plenty of damage. It’s been bolstered not by Ragewing but Guild, with the flexible stat-buffing trait being a big splash option in the comp.

However Guild-centric nerfs are set to hurt that, plus other flex teams like Daeja and more who build around the trait. Attack speed and omnivamp offered by the trait are being reduced, and the multiplier for having multiple Guild units is also being cut.

It’s not all bad news for Xayah ⁠— she’s receiving a buff at three-star, and 8 Ragewing is also being bolstered, but those are hard to hit. For the most part, expect Xayah to be just a little bit weaker due to these nerfs.

Riot Games Ao Shin is one of eight Dragons receiving adjustments in TFT patch 12.20.

More Dragon nerfs to Ao Shin, Sy’fen, more

On top of Xayah, Dragons have once again dominated the discussion in the Dragonlands. It was opened up thanks to it becoming a stacking vertical trait, but the Dragons have been finding too much success.

With 4 Dragons ⁠— or even 6 Dragons with the Ascended buff ⁠— becoming a common late-game comp, Riot is reining in some individual power. Ao Shin, Daeja, Shi Oh Yu, Shyvana, Sohm, Swain, Sy’fen, and Terra are all being changed in some capacity.

Out of those eight, only Shyvana is getting buffed, and the buffs are only for her three-star variant. The rest are being nerfed slightly to substantially, potentially opening up more traditional champions as carries.

Riot Games It’s time to get some Bonkey Kong going with Wukong buffs in TFT patch 12.20.

Reroll buffs to Ezreal, Wukong could diversify meta

Speaking of those traditional champions, Riot is trying to bring one and two-cost reroll back into the fold. Yone is the only reliable reroll comp currently, as well as arguably Dragonmancer Karma, but in TFT patch 12.20 there’ll be some more options for players.

Big buffs to Ezreal and Wukong at their three-star spikes could make them fringe carries in the right situations. Lillia, Lux, and Kai’Sa are also being buffed, opening up some more AP boards as well.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.20 notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 12.20 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415

Nasus

Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205

Senna

Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75

Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650

Wukong

Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%

Tier 2

Kai’Sa

Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lillia

Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370

Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340

Lux

x Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525

Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Zac

Unstable Current percent max health damage: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%

Tier 3

Nomsy

Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420

(Evoker) Lulu Whimsy attack speed buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%

(Cannoneer) Tristana attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

(Cannoneer) Bonus attack damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80

Nunu & Willump

Consume damage: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925

Rakan

Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650

Rengar

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 70/140

Seraphine

Serenade of the Seas on-attack damage: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65

Sylas

Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525

Volibear

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40

Relentless Storm bonus health: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400

Tier 4

Daeja

Windblast damage: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350

Graves

Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%

Hecarim

Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200

Jayce

Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550

Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650

Nilah

Slipstream damage: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu

Jade Form damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%

Sohm

Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400

Swain

Dragon Master’s Decree damage: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600

Sy’fen

Mana: 90/160 ⇒ 100/170

Xayah

Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Mana: 0/175 ⇒ 0/190

Shyvana

Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500

Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra

Earthquake armor and magic resist damage ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%

Zoe

Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110

Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000

Janna’s Howling Gale attack speed buff duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds

Traits

Assassin

Critical strike chance: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%

Cannoneer

Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%

Cavalier

Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110

Darkflight

Bonus health: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600

Dragonmancer

Bonus ability power: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70

Guardian

Max health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%

Guild

Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%

Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%

Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%

Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%

Augments

Beast’s Den

Attack and move speed: 35% ⇒ 25%

Cutthroat

Removed

Darkflight Crown

Item granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Double Trouble I / II / III

Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40

You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble

Gadget Expert

Direct damage item bonus true damage: 33% ⇒ 25%

Mage Crown

Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux

Personal Training

Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax

Preparation I / II / III

Champions will now start with one stack

Health per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50

Attack damage and ability power per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II

No longer grants 10% bonus attack speed

Think Fast

No longer offered on Stage 2-1

Items

Infinity Force

All stats: 30 ⇒ 25

The Collector

Gold change: 50% ⇒ 40%

Zhonya’s Paradox

Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40

Zz’rot Portal

No longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.

