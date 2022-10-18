TFT patch 12.20 notes: Guild & Xayah nerfs, more Dragon changes

TFT patch 12.20 is here as Riot continues their assault on two big comps: Xayah and Dragons. The developers are taking a different approach to the former with Guild nerfs, while the latter sees a smattering of beefy units nerfed: here’s the patch notes.
TFT Set 7.5 is nearing its end, but there’s still balancing to be done in the lead-up to the Dragonlands Championship. TFT patch 12.20 doesn’t include many significant meta shifts, but it is primed to open up more comps.
Nerfs to high-cost boards like Xayah and Dragons could open up some lower-cost reroll options and power up some already strong teams like Olaf. Some crutch traits like Guild and its flexibility are also being targeted.
Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.20, including the full patch notes.
What’s changing in TFT patch 12.20?
Guild-centric nerfs to hurt Xayah and Daeja flex comps
Xayah has been in the meta for all of TFT Set 7.5, standing up as a big four-cost threat with her feathers rending for plenty of damage. It’s been bolstered not by Ragewing but Guild, with the flexible stat-buffing trait being a big splash option in the comp.
However Guild-centric nerfs are set to hurt that, plus other flex teams like Daeja and more who build around the trait. Attack speed and omnivamp offered by the trait are being reduced, and the multiplier for having multiple Guild units is also being cut.
It’s not all bad news for Xayah — she’s receiving a buff at three-star, and 8 Ragewing is also being bolstered, but those are hard to hit. For the most part, expect Xayah to be just a little bit weaker due to these nerfs.
More Dragon nerfs to Ao Shin, Sy’fen, more
On top of Xayah, Dragons have once again dominated the discussion in the Dragonlands. It was opened up thanks to it becoming a stacking vertical trait, but the Dragons have been finding too much success.
With 4 Dragons — or even 6 Dragons with the Ascended buff — becoming a common late-game comp, Riot is reining in some individual power. Ao Shin, Daeja, Shi Oh Yu, Shyvana, Sohm, Swain, Sy’fen, and Terra are all being changed in some capacity.
Out of those eight, only Shyvana is getting buffed, and the buffs are only for her three-star variant. The rest are being nerfed slightly to substantially, potentially opening up more traditional champions as carries.
Reroll buffs to Ezreal, Wukong could diversify meta
Speaking of those traditional champions, Riot is trying to bring one and two-cost reroll back into the fold. Yone is the only reliable reroll comp currently, as well as arguably Dragonmancer Karma, but in TFT patch 12.20 there’ll be some more options for players.
Big buffs to Ezreal and Wukong at their three-star spikes could make them fringe carries in the right situations. Lillia, Lux, and Kai’Sa are also being buffed, opening up some more AP boards as well.
You can find the full TFT patch 12.20 notes below, courtesy of Riot.
TFT patch 12.20 notes
Champions
Tier 1
Ezreal
- Mystic Shot damage: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415
Nasus
- Fury of the Dawn damage: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205
Senna
- Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75
- Last Embrace bonus magic damage: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650
Wukong
- Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%
Tier 2
Kai’Sa
- Tidal Burst missile damage: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90
Lillia
- Watch Out! damage: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370
- Watch Out! center bonus damage: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340
Lux
- x Cosmic Flare first strike damage: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525
- Cosmic Flare secondary strikes damage: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240
Zac
- Unstable Current percent max health damage: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%
Tier 3
Nomsy
- Fireballs! Damage: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420
- (Evoker) Lulu Whimsy attack speed buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%
- (Cannoneer) Tristana attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- (Cannoneer) Bonus attack damage from being friends with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80
Nunu & Willump
- Consume damage: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925
Rakan
- Disarming Diversion shield amount: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650
Rengar
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 70/140
Seraphine
- Serenade of the Seas on-attack damage: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65
Sylas
- Petricite Burst shield amount: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525
Volibear
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
- Relentless Storm bonus health: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400
Tier 4
Daeja
- Windblast damage: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350
Graves
- Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%
Hecarim
- Onslaught of Shadows damage: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200
Jayce
- Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550
- Mercurial Judgement secondary magic damage: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650
Nilah
- Slipstream damage: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700
Shi Oh Yu
- Jade Form damage reduction: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%
Sohm
- Tideblossom detonation damage: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400
Swain
- Dragon Master’s Decree damage: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600
Sy’fen
- Mana: 90/160 ⇒ 100/170
Xayah
- Feathers FLY! recall damage per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75
Tier 5
Ao Shin
- Mana: 0/175 ⇒ 0/190
Shyvana
- Dragon’s Descent damage: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500
- Dragon’s Descent stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds
Terra
- Earthquake armor and magic resist damage ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%
Zoe
- Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110
- Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000
- Janna’s Howling Gale attack speed buff duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds
Traits
Assassin
- Critical strike chance: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%
Cannoneer
- Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%
Cavalier
- Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110
Darkflight
- Bonus health: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600
Dragonmancer
- Bonus ability power: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70
Guardian
- Max health percentage shield: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%
Guild
- Attack Speed (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%
- Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%
- Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%
Ragewing
- Attack speed: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%
- Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%
Augments
Beast’s Den
- Attack and move speed: 35% ⇒ 25%
Cutthroat
- Removed
Darkflight Crown
- Item granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve
Double Trouble I / II / III
- Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
- You can no longer be offered multiple tiers of Double Trouble
Gadget Expert
- Direct damage item bonus true damage: 33% ⇒ 25%
Mage Crown
- Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux
Personal Training
- Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax
Preparation I / II / III
- Champions will now start with one stack
- Health per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50
- Attack damage and ability power per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8
Scoped Weapons II
- No longer grants 10% bonus attack speed
Think Fast
- No longer offered on Stage 2-1
Items
Infinity Force
- All stats: 30 ⇒ 25
The Collector
- Gold change: 50% ⇒ 40%
Zhonya’s Paradox
- Ability power: 50 ⇒ 40
Zz’rot Portal
- No longer has a maximum taunt range of 4 hexes. It will now taunt all units that are in range to attack the holder.
Bug fixes
- Dodgings: Fixed a typo in Jax’s tooltip
- Zyra will now pick randomly between rows that are tied, rather than always choosing the farthest row or the nearest row in each fight
- Jayce no longer fails to gain his Ability’s resistances if his initial cast completely misses
- Shyvana no longer fails to cast with 2+ Attack Range. She can now cast as long as enemies are within her Flame Breath’s range (roughly 4 hexes)
- Reverted the Cannoneer bug fix from last patch that allowed the cannon shot to work properly with Celestial Blessing as this created issues with Whispers Cannoneers