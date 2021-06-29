TFT 11.13b update to buff Hellions, nerf Lux & more: June 30 patch notes

Riot confirmed some important hotfixes coming in TFT patch 11.13b in an effort to fine-tune the meta. Hellions have been buffed, while Lux’s Spell Shield has been nerfed, and more.

The Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Mid-Set update is fast approaching, and in the lead-up to the massive change, Riot released TFT Patch 11.13 that saw Yasuo and Nidalee get nerfed, the Skirmisher trait get buffed, and more.

As always, they monitored the changes to determine whether there were any kinks that needed to be ironed out. And sure enough, there was. They determined that Hellions needed a buff, Lux’s Spell Shield needed a nerf, and more. And all those changes will be released in TFT b-patch 11.13b.

What’s changing in TFT b-patch 11.13b?

Hellions will receive a nice buff

Helions haven’t been performing well ever since they were nerfed multiple times, including in TFT Patch 11.11b.

Fortunately, that’s deemed them worthy of an attack speed buff. The upcoming patch will see their attack speed increased from 5/50/125 to 10/55/150, which seems marginal on paper, but should translate well in-game.

Lux’s Spell Shield is being nerfed

Lux has been one of the best three-cost units in Set Five. So, to keep her in check, Riot decided to make her Spell Shield less effective by making it less efficient. In terms of numbers, it has been reduced f125/200/400 to 120/180/360.

To compensate, they’ve slightly increased her mana pool from 40/70 to 40/80, but it does little to offset the nerf.

Other changes include slight buffs to Kled, Poppy, and Kennen, and a small nerf to the Redeemed trait.

Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer confirmed that TFT patch 11.13b will release on June 30. If you want to familiarize yourself with all the changes, you can find them all in the full patch notes list.

TFT patch 11.13b notes

Champions

1-Cost

Kled

Attack damage increased from 60 to 65

Poppy

Mana increased from 30/70 to 50/70

2-Cost

Kennen

Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

3-Cost

Lux

Mana increased from 40/70 to 40/80

Spell Shield lowered from 125/200/400 to 120/180/360

Traits

Hellion

Attack speed increased from 5/50/125% to 10/55/150%

Redeemed