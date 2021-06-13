TFT patch 11.13 early notes: Katarina & Soraka nerfed again, Skirmisher buffs - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.13 is on its way, and Riot’s game plan seems to be tuning the new “Chase” traits. Renewer and Skirmisher find themselves in the early notes, as well as more nerfs to Katarina, Soraka, and more. Here’s what you can expect from the update.

It’s hard to think about, but we’re almost halfway through TFT Reckoning ⁠— at least, halfway towards the mid-set update. The meta has settled down, everyone is getting a grip of the new mechanics, and now eyes are looking towards the overhaul in a few patches.

However, before then, Riot is still finetuning the live game. After dealing with Skirmishers and Riven carry, now Renewers are in the developer’s sights for TFT patch 11.13. Here’s what we know about the upcoming update.

When is TFT patch 11.13?

TFT patch 11.13 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, June 23. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.13?

Renewers getting nerfed with more Soraka changes

Renewers has risen up as one of the go-to meta comps in TFT Reckoning thanks to the power of Soraka. The insane healing and mana generation of the composition made it a real threat, but with a two-pronged nerf, Renewers could slide down in priority.

Soraka is having her mana cost increase on an enemy’s next ability reduced at three-star, down to 35% flat across all ranks and not 50%. This, combined with a 6 Renewer chase trait nerf, will bring her power more in line with other carries.

While Soraka carry will still be relevant, it’s definitely not as strong as it once was. The critical strike changes, plus the 11.13 nerfs, will likely knock her down a couple of tiers.

Three-cost carries like Katarina receive another set of nerfs

Katarina, Yasuo, and other three-cost carries are about to receive the Hecarim treatment in TFT. After the 11.12 changes didn’t obviously go far enough, the cheap reroll carries will receive a few more nerfs in the next update.

Katarina’s nerfs aren’t too massive. She’s losing some power at one-star. However, the Yasuo nerfs at one and two-star will make sure that players need to hit Yasuo 3 to slice their way to a victory.

Lee Sin and Ashe are also getting nerfed at three-star.

Skirmishers getting big buffs

Despite the Lee Sin solo nerf, the Skirmisher trait is getting a bit of love. Both 6 Skirmisher and 9 Skirmisher will have their max health shield increased, and there’ll be extra AD on offer at the maximum rank too.

Kennen is also getting a little buff after harsh nerfs in TFT patch 11.11b. He is getting a bit of his damage back at three-star, but not a total revert of the big changes he was slapped with.

Nightbringer, Dawnbringer, Legionnaire, Redeemed, and Ranger are all primed for buffs as well.

Nerf wise, Varus, Karma, and Teemo are on the chopping block, as well as the aforementioned changes.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.13 early notes below (h/t [email protected]). We will keep these updated with the latest changes as they happen, right up until patch day.

TFT patch 11.13 early notes

Champions

2-cost

Kennen

Damage increased from 150/200/325 to 150/225/350

Soraka

Mana cost increased changed from 35/35/50% to 35%

Varus

AD lowered from 150/160/180% to 145/150/165%

3-cost

Ashe

Damage lowered from 300/500/1000 to 300/450/750

Katarina

Damage lowered from 200/250/420 to 180/250/420

Secondary damage lowered from 100/125/210 to 90/125/210

Lee Sin

Damage lowered from 250/350/750 to 250/350/700

Yasuo

Damage lowered from 300/400/750 to 280/380/700

Bonus true damage lowered from 30/40/70 to 28/38/70

4-cost

Karma

Damage lowered from 240/300/700 to 230/290/700

5-cost

Teemo

Damage lowered from 140/175/666 to 130/160/666

Traits

Dawnbringer

8 unit % max health increased from 130% to 140%

Legionnaire

8 unit attack speed increased from 180% to 195%

Nightbringer

6 unit damage increased from 40% to 45%

8 unit damage increased from 50% to 60%

Ranger

2 unit attack speed increased from 70% to 75%

Redeemed

9 unit Armor & MR increased from 90 to 100

9 unit Ability Power increased from 90% to 100%

Renewer

6 unit Health or Mana lowered from 10% to 9%

Skirmisher