TFT patch 11.13 early notes: Katarina & Soraka nerfed again, Skirmisher buffs - Dexerto

Published: 13/Jun/2021 6:35by Andrew Amos
TFT patch 11.13 is on its way, and Riot’s game plan seems to be tuning the new “Chase” traits. Renewer and Skirmisher find themselves in the early notes, as well as more nerfs to Katarina, Soraka, and more. Here’s what you can expect from the update.
It’s hard to think about, but we’re almost halfway through TFT Reckoning — at least, halfway towards the mid-set update. The meta has settled down, everyone is getting a grip of the new mechanics, and now eyes are looking towards the overhaul in a few patches.
However, before then, Riot is still finetuning the live game. After dealing with Skirmishers and Riven carry, now Renewers are in the developer’s sights for TFT patch 11.13. Here’s what we know about the upcoming update.
TFT patch 11.13 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, June 23. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.
Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.
Renewers has risen up as one of the go-to meta comps in TFT Reckoning thanks to the power of Soraka. The insane healing and mana generation of the composition made it a real threat, but with a two-pronged nerf, Renewers could slide down in priority.
Soraka is having her mana cost increase on an enemy’s next ability reduced at three-star, down to 35% flat across all ranks and not 50%. This, combined with a 6 Renewer chase trait nerf, will bring her power more in line with other carries.
While Soraka carry will still be relevant, it’s definitely not as strong as it once was. The critical strike changes, plus the 11.13 nerfs, will likely knock her down a couple of tiers.
Katarina, Yasuo, and other three-cost carries are about to receive the Hecarim treatment in TFT. After the 11.12 changes didn’t obviously go far enough, the cheap reroll carries will receive a few more nerfs in the next update.
Katarina’s nerfs aren’t too massive. She’s losing some power at one-star. However, the Yasuo nerfs at one and two-star will make sure that players need to hit Yasuo 3 to slice their way to a victory.
Lee Sin and Ashe are also getting nerfed at three-star.
Despite the Lee Sin solo nerf, the Skirmisher trait is getting a bit of love. Both 6 Skirmisher and 9 Skirmisher will have their max health shield increased, and there’ll be extra AD on offer at the maximum rank too.
Kennen is also getting a little buff after harsh nerfs in TFT patch 11.11b. He is getting a bit of his damage back at three-star, but not a total revert of the big changes he was slapped with.
Nightbringer, Dawnbringer, Legionnaire, Redeemed, and Ranger are all primed for buffs as well.
Nerf wise, Varus, Karma, and Teemo are on the chopping block, as well as the aforementioned changes.
You can find the full TFT patch 11.13 early notes below (h/t [email protected]). We will keep these updated with the latest changes as they happen, right up until patch day.
