TFT b-patch 11.11 notes: Sett, Kennen & Lulu nerfs - Dexerto

Riot have released plenty of hotfixes on TFT patch 11.11b as they juggle to try and keep the meta in check. Sett is once again catching the developers ire, while Hellions Kennen and Lulu are also on the chopping block.

TFT Reckoning’s meta has settled down somewhat, and two compositions are reigning supreme: Sett (with Draconic or Abomination) and Hellions.

Riot are targeting both in TFT patch 11.11b as the initial changes in the mega update overtuned units like Lulu and missed nerfing the one punch man himself.

The ultimate goal of the changes are to increase diversity in early game compositions.

“We aim to create a more even ground for flexible play during early stages,” Riot said.

What’s changing in TFT b-patch 11.11?

Sett nerfed again as original changes fall short

Sett has been dominating the TFT meta since the start of Reckoning. Once players cottoned on to his supreme carrybusting abilities, he’s been in the frontlines of at least one composition in every lobby.

Riot are trying to reign in the Draconic Brawler’s power with a new set of nerfs though. Sett’s Haymaker range has been slightly reduced to better line up with the visuals, his mana has been increased, and he now shreds less armor at three-star.

The three changes in tandem could knock him down the tierlist somewhat, especially the range nerfs meaning he might miss backline carries with that turbo charged first punch.

Hellions also nerfed as Lulu and Kennen get hit

Another one of the meta compositions right now, Hellions, is also getting a nerf. While it’s not targeting the trait specifically, the nerfs to Lulu and Kennen will revert ⁠— or at least negate ⁠— some of their more recent buffs.

Lulu’s starting mana and Polymorph duration has been cut, while Kennen’s mana and health are being slashed. The two changes are pretty big nerfs, but whether they’ll knock the whole trait down a peg remains to be seen.

Varus has also received nerfs in the b-patch to his attack damage and attack speed, while the Cavalier trait has been adjusted to be stronger early and weaker late.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.11b notes below.

TFT b-patch 11.11 notes

Champions

2-cost

Kennen

Health: 650 ⇒ 600

Mana: 40/100 ⇒ 50/125

Sett

Haymaker range slightly reduced: Previously, Sett could hit champions outside the edge of Haymaker’s cone. We’re reining in the punches so the damage no longer exceeds the length of the cone’s hit box.

Max Mana: 0/40 ⇒ 0/50

Haymaker Armor Shred: 20/25/40 ⇒ 20/25/30

Varus

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Attack Speed: 0.80 ⇒ 0.75

3-cost

Lulu

Starting Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 40/100

Polymorph Duration: 2.5/3/3.5 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Traits

Cavalier