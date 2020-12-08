Logo
League of Legends

TFT patch 10.25: early notes, release timing, more

Published: 8/Dec/2020 7:29

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 10.25 is here, and it’s a big one. First, it’s the last of 2020. Secondly, when the new year rolls in, the mid-set update will be going live on PBE. Moonlight and Divine are being hit, Talon is getting some love, and more.

TFT Fates has been a hit with players so far. The Chosen mechanic has made the game interesting ⁠— barring a couple of metas ⁠— and ultimately it’s a refreshing experience.

However, the game is set to change in the new year with the mid-set update. Units will be replaced, and the entire dynamic of the game will shift. Before then though, we have TFT patch 10.25.

The final update of 2020 is set to be a big one, even with Set 4.5 on the horizon. Moonlight and Divine are the two big losers of the patch, while Talon might be rearing his ugly head with a new set of buffs.

TFT Fates header art
Riot Games
TFT patch 10.25 is the last of 2020, as well as the last before we see the mid-set update.

When is TFT patch 10.25 releasing?

TFT patch 10.25 is locked in for December 9, 2020. The Wednesday update will likely be pushed live at 8 AM local time, depending on your server location. Typically, the servers will go down at 5 AM ⁠— three hours before the patch launches ⁠— so get your last games in before then.

The patch notes will be released late on Tuesday night (US time) when Oceania receives its patch. We will update you with the full notes once they drop.

Moonlight and Divine take a hit in TFT patch 10.25

Moonlight and Divine are proving to be problematic in TFT patch 10.24. The changes to rolling odds have made Moonlight a very strong comp, while the Warwick overhaul has made him an unkillable beast in the Convergence.

Riot is targeting both before they prove to be too problematic over the holidays. Moonlight carry units Diana and Lissandra are both receiving damage nerfs to try and curb their impact. It’s not all bad news as Sylas is getting a buff, but he’s the least popular out of the four.

Divine is taking big hits across the board. The trait itself is being nerfed ⁠— now only giving 45% true damage and damage reduction ⁠— while Warwick himself is also being targeted with a lifesteal nerf to make him more mortal.

Vi, Aphelios, Jarvan IV, Kalista, and Kayn are set to be nerfed as well. No traits have been listed for nerfs though.

Riot Games
Aphelios is one of three Moonlight units getting nerfed in TFT patch 10.25. At least Sylas is getting a buff.

Talon could be meta after TFT patch 10.25

Could Talon be meta again after TFT patch 10.25? It certainly seems so. Riot are giving him a bit more power after nuking him in the last couple of patches. His ability damage is being increased back to pre-nerf levels, but he’s not getting back any of the extra perks like mana refunds.

Underutilized traits like Elderwood, Mage, and Vanguard are also being buffed ⁠— all three of these in combination could make Veigar carry a bit more tempting to chase, especially at 6 Mage where the buffs are felt.

Wukong, Fiora, Maokai, Hecarim, Sylas, Xin Zhao, Yuumi, and Evelynn are all also receiving buffs.

Riot Games
Yuumi is getting a slight health buff in TFT patch 10.25.

You can find the full early patch notes below, courtesy of TFT developer Mortdog. We will update this with the official notes when they go live.

TFT patch 10.25 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

  • Number of orbs: 4/5/6/9 > 4/5/6/8

Fiora

  • Mana: 0/85 > 0/75
  • Spell damage: 200/300/450 > 250/400/600

Lissandra

  • Spell damage: 350/450/600/800 > 350/450/550/750

Maokai

  • Armor: 35 > 40
  • Magic resist: 20 > 30

Wukong

  • Spell AD ratio: 225/250/275% > 250/265/280%

Tier 2

Aphelios

  • Attack damage: 50 > 45

Hecarim

  • Mana: 0/120 > 0/110

Jarvan IV

  • Mana: 50/80 > 50/100

Sylas

  • Spell damage: 250/400/600/1000 > 250/400/700/1111

Vi

  • Mana: 0/60 > 0/50
  • Armor penetration: 50/75/100% > 40/60/80%

Tier 3

Evelynn

  • Execute damage: 3x > 2.5x
  • Spell damage: 350/500/1400 > 350/600/1500

Kalista

  • Attack speed: 1 > 0.9

Lux

  • Chosen stat: Mana > Spell power

Xin Zhao

  • Attack speed: 0.8 > 0.85
  • Spell AD ratio: 300/325/350% > 330/340/350%

Yuumi

  • HP: 600 > 650

Tier 4

Talon

  • HP: 750 > 800
  • Spell AD ratio: 200/200/250% > 240/250/275%

Warwick

  • Spell lifesteal: 50/50/200% > 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn

  • Spell damage: 400/600/6666 > 375/575/6666

Traits

Divine

  • Damage reduction: 50% > 45%
  • Bonus true damage: 50% > 45%

Elderwood

  • Armor and MR per stack: 15/25/40 > 20/30/40

Mage

  • Spell power on second cast: 80/110/180% > 80/120/180%

Vanguard

  • Armor: 100/250/600/1500 > 120/300/750/2000

Items

Last Whisper

  • Armor reduction: 75% > 80%

System changes

  • Base Roll Odds @ Level 7: 24/35/30/10/1 > 22/35/30/12/1

Bug fixes

  • The camera will now reset zoom level to default whenever the player view changes.
  • Fixed Galio bugs: Zeke’s, Locket, and Chalice can no longer buff Galio. Zephyr will not try to hit Galios.
  • Fixed an issue where Lissandra’s hair would stick out of the side of her head like a baguette.
  • Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane could fail to shoot at enemies that were extremely far away.
  • Fixed a bug where Kalista would re-apply spell power to her execute which resulted in overkill damage.
  • Fixed an issue where Warwick’s Hunter proc would delay his next attack at high attack speeds.
  • Fixed a bug where Warwick was not triggering on-attack effects on his Hunter attacks.
Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.