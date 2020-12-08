Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 10.25 is here, and it’s a big one. First, it’s the last of 2020. Secondly, when the new year rolls in, the mid-set update will be going live on PBE. Moonlight and Divine are being hit, Talon is getting some love, and more.

TFT Fates has been a hit with players so far. The Chosen mechanic has made the game interesting ⁠— barring a couple of metas ⁠— and ultimately it’s a refreshing experience.

However, the game is set to change in the new year with the mid-set update. Units will be replaced, and the entire dynamic of the game will shift. Before then though, we have TFT patch 10.25.

The final update of 2020 is set to be a big one, even with Set 4.5 on the horizon. Moonlight and Divine are the two big losers of the patch, while Talon might be rearing his ugly head with a new set of buffs.

When is TFT patch 10.25 releasing?

TFT patch 10.25 is locked in for December 9, 2020. The Wednesday update will likely be pushed live at 8 AM local time, depending on your server location. Typically, the servers will go down at 5 AM ⁠— three hours before the patch launches ⁠— so get your last games in before then.

The patch notes will be released late on Tuesday night (US time) when Oceania receives its patch. We will update you with the full notes once they drop.

Moonlight and Divine take a hit in TFT patch 10.25

Moonlight and Divine are proving to be problematic in TFT patch 10.24. The changes to rolling odds have made Moonlight a very strong comp, while the Warwick overhaul has made him an unkillable beast in the Convergence.

Riot is targeting both before they prove to be too problematic over the holidays. Moonlight carry units Diana and Lissandra are both receiving damage nerfs to try and curb their impact. It’s not all bad news as Sylas is getting a buff, but he’s the least popular out of the four.

Divine is taking big hits across the board. The trait itself is being nerfed ⁠— now only giving 45% true damage and damage reduction ⁠— while Warwick himself is also being targeted with a lifesteal nerf to make him more mortal.

Vi, Aphelios, Jarvan IV, Kalista, and Kayn are set to be nerfed as well. No traits have been listed for nerfs though.

Talon could be meta after TFT patch 10.25

Could Talon be meta again after TFT patch 10.25? It certainly seems so. Riot are giving him a bit more power after nuking him in the last couple of patches. His ability damage is being increased back to pre-nerf levels, but he’s not getting back any of the extra perks like mana refunds.

Underutilized traits like Elderwood, Mage, and Vanguard are also being buffed ⁠— all three of these in combination could make Veigar carry a bit more tempting to chase, especially at 6 Mage where the buffs are felt.

Wukong, Fiora, Maokai, Hecarim, Sylas, Xin Zhao, Yuumi, and Evelynn are all also receiving buffs.

You can find the full early patch notes below, courtesy of TFT developer Mortdog. We will update this with the official notes when they go live.

TFT patch 10.25 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Number of orbs: 4/5/6/9 > 4/5/6/8

Fiora

Mana: 0/85 > 0/75

Spell damage: 200/300/450 > 250/400/600

Lissandra

Spell damage: 350/450/600/800 > 350/450/550/750

Maokai

Armor: 35 > 40

Magic resist: 20 > 30

Wukong

Spell AD ratio: 225/250/275% > 250/265/280%

Tier 2

Aphelios

Attack damage: 50 > 45

Hecarim

Mana: 0/120 > 0/110

Jarvan IV

Mana: 50/80 > 50/100

Sylas

Spell damage: 250/400/600/1000 > 250/400/700/1111

Vi

Mana: 0/60 > 0/50

Armor penetration: 50/75/100% > 40/60/80%

Tier 3

Evelynn

Execute damage: 3x > 2.5x

Spell damage: 350/500/1400 > 350/600/1500

Kalista

Attack speed: 1 > 0.9

Lux

Chosen stat: Mana > Spell power

Xin Zhao

Attack speed: 0.8 > 0.85

Spell AD ratio: 300/325/350% > 330/340/350%

Yuumi

HP: 600 > 650

Tier 4

Talon

HP: 750 > 800

Spell AD ratio: 200/200/250% > 240/250/275%

Warwick

Spell lifesteal: 50/50/200% > 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn

Spell damage: 400/600/6666 > 375/575/6666

Traits

Divine

Damage reduction: 50% > 45%

Bonus true damage: 50% > 45%

Elderwood

Armor and MR per stack: 15/25/40 > 20/30/40

Mage

Spell power on second cast: 80/110/180% > 80/120/180%

Vanguard

Armor: 100/250/600/1500 > 120/300/750/2000

Items

Last Whisper

Armor reduction: 75% > 80%

System changes

Base Roll Odds @ Level 7: 24/35/30/10/1 > 22/35/30/12/1

Bug fixes