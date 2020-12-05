Logo
League of Legends

Riot address League preseason 11 ranked issues after player backlash

Published: 5/Dec/2020 6:44

by Andrew Amos
Victorious Lucian in League of Legends
Riot Games

While you can’t earn much for playing ranked in preseason, many League of Legends players still do to get high quality games. This was lost on Riot originally, but they’ve addressed the LP gain problem in a new statement, vowing to make changes ahead of Season 11.

Ranked play in preseason isn’t awfully popular in League of Legends. However, it’s often the best place to get a competitive game to test out the new features. In Season 11, that has been incredibly crucial with testing the new item rework.

However, Riot sent players for a loop when a support representative said playing ranked was practically “pointless.” This led to the community being both confused and outraged for Riot basically saying ‘stop playing the game.’

The point was lost in translation though. Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter clarified Riot are introducing some changes to LP gains in ranked to compensate for the Season 11 overhaul. However, the initial update had some unintended consequences.

“We’ve made some pretty big changes to the LP system during preseason, some of which are easy to see (no more division promos) and some of which are more under the hood (improvements to our matchmaking algorithm),” he said in a December 4 blog.

“There have been some hiccups during the rollout of these systems, but that’s why we do them during the preseason where they have a smaller impact. The end result is that we saw players’ ranks being inflated, which resulted in lower LP gains in the short term.”

With the kinks ironed out ⁠— so players won’t get weird 12 LP gains and 25 LP losses for now ⁠— Riot is feeling confident about their changes for next season. Overall, players should expect LP gains and losses to be smaller, but the system as a whole to feel fairer without promotion series.

“We’re planning to do a smaller ranked reset at the start of the season so you stay closer to the rank you’ve achieved this year, and removing divisional promotion series makes people climb faster, and benefit more from a win streak,” he stated.

“The combination of these two changes would cause significant rank inflation, so in order for the ranking system to stay accurate, we needed to tone back the amount of LP gained per win.”

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.