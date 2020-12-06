Logo
League of Legends

Riot devs slam “rude” player feedback on League of Legends skins

Published: 6/Dec/2020 11:30

by Luke Edwards
Cosmic charger Hecarim splashart
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games

Two Riot Games devs have slammed the ‘destructive’ nature of community feedback during the process of introducing new League champion skins. 

A key part of the testing process for League of Legends updates is the game’s Public Beta Environment, or PBE. On this platform, players can test out new bits and pieces before they are released on the game’s live version, reducing the likelihood of the changes bugging the game out. Testing new skins, items and champions is a large part of the PBE’s purpose.

The success of the PBE relies entirely on enabling a conversation between players and developers. Whether players notice any issues with the new additions, or maybe want to suggest an improvement, providing feedback to the developers is crucial to its success.

However, two Riot devs have slammed some of the feedback as abusive and unconstructive.

Riot GamesAs an Ultimate skin, Elementalist Lux had to go through rigorous PBE testing.

League fans send “destructive” feedback

Senior Riot VFX artist Sirhaian explained that while the majority of feedback is useful, some responses are “downright rude and quite frankly destructive more than anything else.”

“We don’t have armies of people working on a skin and available to act on feedback within a day’s notice, and at the end of the day, we are humans,” he added.

Sirhaian admitted Riot had its own shortcomings in communication. He hopes to make improvements in the future.

He said, “I personally feel this is an area we can improve in, and I hope we do!”

“Feedback is vital to what we do, but harassing and spamming devs won’t make a change happen faster. ”

Elderwood Ivern splash
Riot Games
Elderwood Ivern is one of five Elderwood skins set to be released before the end of the year.

Riot QA Lead Katey gave the example of the upcoming Elderwood Xayah skin as an instance where constructive feedback was listened to and acted on.

“Real change from feedback comes from passionate players articulating what they like and dislike, using examples and specifics,” she said.

“Ex: ‘I really dislike how Elderwood Xayah’s E isn’t cohesive with the rest of her kit and feels more Star Guardian.’ We agreed, and made adjustments.

“Angry mob mentality, spamming devs, or being crude doesn’t make feedback weigh in any heavier, or force anyone’s hand to change something. In fact, those tend to be skimmed over in favor of constructive criticism.

“Disliking something is fine, but we cannot make meaningful change without understanding where you’re coming from.”

GTA

GTA Online’s next nightclub revealed as part of Cayo Perico Heist update

Published: 6/Dec/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
DJs at GTA Online's The Music Locker nightclub
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

Rockstar Games are adding a new underground club to Grand Theft Auto Online as a part of the Cayo Perico Heist update – and it’s going to be located under the Diamond Casino.

After Rockstar promised they’d launch a major new heist with their annual winter update, GTA Online fans quickly scoured Los Santos for any sort of clue about where it would be held, who they’d be stealing from, and what exactly the loot would be. 

The overwhelming majority of theories were ultimately shot down as Rockstar revealed that players would head to Cayo Perico – a new island, and seemingly get involved with a robbery revolving around a cartel of sorts.

In addition to the new heist, there will also be other content added to GTA Online – with an underground nightclub being the first new addition announced. 

GTA Onlne charatcer in a nightclub
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Nightclubs are spread out across Los Santos.

The underground club, which will be known as The Music Locker will be located underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort. Previously, the work at the casino had been linked to the new heist as a planning room, but obviously, that isn’t the case. 

The Music Locker will be available to all GTA Online players, but, players who own the Diamond Penthouse at the Casino will be able to access their own VIP area. So, there’s a bit of an incentive to buy one, if you haven’t already. 

Additionally, new DJs will also feature at the new club – it won’t just be those who have sprung up in Los Santos before. Kenny Dixon Jr – who is also known as Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax are some of the new names making early visits. 

As for when the grand opening will be, well, you won’t have to wait all that much longer – as it’ll be opening on December 15, the same day that the Cayo Perico Heist update launches. 

Rockstar have also confirmed that a brand-new radio station will also be added to GTA Online, so, we should see some cross-promotion there. You’ll just have to listen out for it.