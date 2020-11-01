TFT Patch 10.23 to feature Keeper change, Xin Zhao rework, more - Dexerto

TFT Patch 10.23 is coming in thick and fast. We’ve already had a hotfix for Patch 10.22, but heaps more changes are on the way in the November 11 update, including a Xin Zhao rework, changes to Keeper and Warlord, and more.

TFT Patch 10.22 has already caused its fair share of controversy. Within days of going live, Riot were forced to deploy an emergency hotfix to nerf the overpowered Morgana, after the update was shipped with an “accidental” buff.

Every patch has looked to shift the tides of the meta, and this one looks no different. TFT Patch 10.23 is seemingly going to bring the underutilized Warlord trait to the forefront, while Divine is set to be hit again.

Keeper changes that were teed up for TFT Patch 10.22 are also set to go live on the November 11 update, although they look different to how they were originally.

Keeper now scales shield duration as well as amount

The big change to Keeper in TFT Patch 10.23 is the shield will now scale not only in amount, but duration. Every tier of the buff from two, four, and six units will make the shields last longer.

At Keeper 2, nearby allies will receive a 175 health shield for eight seconds. This is increased to 250 health for 10 seconds at Keeper 4, and a whopping 350 health for 14 seconds at Keeper 6.

The longer shielding duration is a definite buff to late-game Keeper comps, who were often losing their shields too early at the normal eight second duration. However, with Luden’s Echo and Statikk Shiv still dominating the item meta, the change could fall flat.

Warlord, Spirit, and Mage are all getting buffs in TFT Patch 10.23. Divine will be receiving a damage nerf.

Xin Zhao rework makes his ability more useful

There’s no contest ⁠— Xin Zhao has been the worst three-cost in TFT Fates, and arguably one of the worst champions overall. The Warlord-Duelist lacks some identity, and his ability certainly doesn’t help him.

However, that could change after TFT Patch 10.23. His new ability is still pretty similar ⁠— Riot haven’t even renamed it ⁠— but it’ll now make him even more tanky.

Instead of taking reduced damage while challenging enemy units, he will now gain flat resistances every time he uses his ability. This means he will be permanently more tanky to all units, including those who he “challenged.”

Fellow duelist Kalista is also set to get a buff, alongside Ahri, who was nerfed a bit too much in the last patch. Warwick is also in the firing line again, with his stun this time the target of Riot’s ire.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.23 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep this constantly updated as more changes are shipped.

TFT Patch 10.23 preview notes

Champions

Tier 3

Xin Zhao

Ability changed: Crescent Strike Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 200/250/350% of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies and gains 25/30/75 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.



Kalista

Ability max health as damage increased from 4/6/8% to 4/6/90%

Tier 4

Ahri

Ability damage increased from 475/675/3000 to 500/750/3000

Warwick

Ability stun duration lowered from 1.5/1.5/3 to 0.75/0.75/2.25

Traits

Divine

Reduced damage increased from 40% to 45%

Bonus true damage increased from 40% to 45%

Keeper

Effect tweaked: At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for a duration. This shield is 50% stronger on Keepers. 2 units: 175 shield, 8 seconds 4 units: 250 shield, 10 seconds 6 units: 350 shield, 14 seconds



Mage

6 unit spell power increased from 110% to 120%

Spirit

4 unit attack speed increased from 70% to 75%

Warlord