TFT Patch 10.22 hotfix nerfs Morgana after "accidental" buff - Dexerto

First it was Warwick, now it’s Morgana. Riot have had to tone back the Enlightened-Dazzler’s power in an October 30 hotfix after TFT Patch 10.22 gave her some “accidental” buffs.

Morgana reigned supreme after TFT Patch 10.22 as one of the best champions in the game. The Dazzler changes, as well as buffs to her spell damage, made the four-cost unit near unstoppable.

It was by pure accident though. TFT lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer revealed the Morgana changes weren’t meant to be shipped. However, Riot were keeping an eye on it instead of instantly reverting it.

Update to the patch – We accidentally shipped the following change as well: Morgana Spell Dmg: 250/400/2000 >>> 325/525/2000 This was not intended and due to an error, but we're going to leave it for now. Will keep an eye on things and undo via B-Patch next week if necessary. pic.twitter.com/YfvTJsOjk5 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 28, 2020

“We accidentally shipped the [Morgana] change [in TFT Patch 10.22]. This was not intended and due to an error, but we’re going to leave it for now. Will keep an eye on things and undo via a B-Patch next week if necessary,” Mortdog told players on October 28.

However, the buff was too broken. The Morgana changes didn’t even make the weekend after the patch. Riot pulled the changes almost immediately, shipping a hotfix on October 30 ⁠— two days after the update launched.

It was a total revert of the spell damage buff Morgana received on TFT Patch 10.22, back to 250/400/2000 from 325/525/2000.

Morgana wasn’t the only thing touched in the October 30 TFT hotfix. AP items Chalice of Harmony, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Rabadon’s Deathcap were also changed.

Chalice of Harmony and Jeweled Gauntlet stacking has been a popular choice for Ahri compositions, as well as general Mage builds. However, nerfs to Jeweled Gauntlet’s bonus crit damage and Chalice’s bonus spell power should make them a little less appealing.

Heads up! We just micropatched 10.22: Morgana Spell Damage: 325/525/2000 >>> 250/400/2000

Chalice of Harmony Bonus Spell Power: 40 >>> 35

Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 50% >>> 40%

Rabadon’s Deathcap Total Spell Power: 75 >>> 80 Notes updated soon: https://t.co/TLutqcaRmv pic.twitter.com/cx9ircfGBV — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 30, 2020

The big winner of this is the double-rod Rabadon’s Deathcap. It’s receiving a buff to its total spell power, which might make it a bit more appetizing to players.

There’s still potential for a further TFT Patch 10.22 update next week as part of a b-patch. However, it’s likely there won’t be any changes until November 4’s TFT Patch 10.23.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.22 hotfix notes below.

TFT Patch 10.22 October 30 hotfix notes

Champions

Morgana Spell Damage: 325/525/2000 > 250/400/2000

Items