TFT Patch 10.22 hotfix nerfs Morgana after "accidental" buff - Dexerto

TFT Patch 10.22 hotfix nerfs Morgana after “accidental” buff

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:36

by Andrew Amos
Morgana in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

First it was Warwick, now it’s Morgana. Riot have had to tone back the Enlightened-Dazzler’s power in an October 30 hotfix after TFT Patch 10.22 gave her some “accidental” buffs.

Morgana reigned supreme after TFT Patch 10.22 as one of the best champions in the game. The Dazzler changes, as well as buffs to her spell damage, made the four-cost unit near unstoppable.

It was by pure accident though. TFT lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer revealed the Morgana changes weren’t meant to be shipped. However, Riot were keeping an eye on it instead of instantly reverting it.

“We accidentally shipped the [Morgana] change [in TFT Patch 10.22]. This was not intended and due to an error, but we’re going to leave it for now. Will keep an eye on things and undo via a B-Patch next week if necessary,” Mortdog told players on October 28.

However, the buff was too broken. The Morgana changes didn’t even make the weekend after the patch. Riot pulled the changes almost immediately, shipping a hotfix on October 30 ⁠— two days after the update launched.

It was a total revert of the spell damage buff Morgana received on TFT Patch 10.22, back to 250/400/2000 from 325/525/2000.

Morgana wasn’t the only thing touched in the October 30 TFT hotfix. AP items Chalice of Harmony, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Rabadon’s Deathcap were also changed.

Chalice of Harmony and Jeweled Gauntlet stacking has been a popular choice for Ahri compositions, as well as general Mage builds. However, nerfs to Jeweled Gauntlet’s bonus crit damage and Chalice’s bonus spell power should make them a little less appealing.

The big winner of this is the double-rod Rabadon’s Deathcap. It’s receiving a buff to its total spell power, which might make it a bit more appetizing to players.

There’s still potential for a further TFT Patch 10.22 update next week as part of a b-patch. However, it’s likely there won’t be any changes until November 4’s TFT Patch 10.23.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.22 hotfix notes below.

TFT Patch 10.22 October 30 hotfix notes

Champions

  • Morgana Spell Damage: 325/525/2000 > 250/400/2000

Items

  • Chalice of Harmony Bonus Spell Power: 40 > 35
  • Jeweled Gauntlet Crit Damage: 50% > 40%
  • Rabadon’s Deathcap Total Spell Power: 75 > 80
How to complete Mollet League Player objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:27

by Bill Cooney
Dexerto/EA Sports

EA Sports have added a new Ligue 1 League Player card for Florent Mollet of Montpellier, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The best part about completing FUT 21 objectives is that they don’t necessarily need to cost you any coins at all, though you might need to spend something to make things go a bit easier.

Unlike SBCs — which require you to build a team and, more likely than not, purchase the players you need from the marketplace — objectives simply require you to complete certain tasks.

If you can put together a workable full starting 11 of all Ligue 1 players from cards you already own, then you could actually grab this card completely free.

Florent Molet stats

Florent Mollet stats FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Stats for Florent Mollet’s Ligue 1 card.

An 86 OVR, Mollet’s Ligue 1 card is pretty decent, especially if you’re able to get it on the cheap. Pace, Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling are all in the mid to high 80s, making this CAM worthy of consideration if you need some help at midfield.

Remember he is an attacking midfielder, so don’t rely on his 55 Defense to stop more than the weakest of attacks. The defending we can look past, but a low 69 Physicality is also another factor to consider.

League Player Objectives

There are five objectives to complete in order to unlock this card, and all of them have to be done with a full starting 11 of Ligue 1 players as well:

  • Ligue 1 wins: Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Finesse touch: Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Ligue 1 range: Score an outside of the box goal using Ligue 1 players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Dexerto/EA Sports
The top 10 Ligue 1 players from FIFA 20.

If you’re still looking for inspiration on how to build the ideal Ligue 1 squad to make these objectives as easy as possible (no matter how many FUT coins it takes), be sure to check out Dexerto’s list of the best players from the French top-flight right here.

As far as time goes, you should have plenty of it to get these finished up, as they’ll be in the game for three weeks until November 20.

