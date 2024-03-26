TFT b-patch addresses controversial Mythic comps and augments

A b-patch for Teamfight Tactics has addressed Mythic comps and augments that have become too strong at the start of Set 11.

Teamfight Tactics has released a b-patch for the auto battler. B-Patch 14.6 sees the Mythic trait receive nerfs, with the rise of Kog’Maw and Bard comps dominating the meta. Alongside the nerfs to Mythic, several augments were changed to adjust their power level overall.

Set 11 of Teamfight Tactics has already seen Kog’Maw reroll and Bard reroll become some of the strongest comps available. These comps rely on using the power of Mythic to grant them bonus stats which enhances the strength of their comp.

Since both of these comps run Mythic and have been running rampant, Riot has decided to nerf the trait across the board.

Riot Games Comps like Reroll Bard and Reroll Kog’Maw have become far too powerful, so Mythic is receiving some nerfs.

Mythic nerfs

The B-patch has reduced the AP and AD gained from Mythic, with the devs wanting to reduce the offensive capabilities of the trait before taking another look at it in the next major patch.

Mythic AP/AD: 12/22/35/35 ⇒ 10/20/32/32

Augment adjustments

Additionally, several augments are receiving adjustments in the B-patch, with many general augments being a tad too strong at the moment. As such, some of these will be receiving nerfed, with Neeko’s hero augment being buffed.

Sharing is Caring Gold per turn: 2 ⇒ 1

Built Different II AS: 40-60% ⇒ 40-55%

Built Different II Health: 250-500 ⇒ 220-480

Drop Blossom (Neeko) Heal increase: 25% ⇒ 35%

Drop Blossom (Neeko) Damage increase: 30% ⇒ 35%

Epoch Free rerolls: 3 ⇒ 2

Extended Duel (Duelist) Starting stacks: 3 ⇒ 2

Lucky Ricochet (Trickshot) Damage of extra bounce: 50% ⇒ 40%

Three’s a Crowd Health: 75 ⇒ 66

Accomplice Gold: 8 ⇒ 4

Pumping Up III Base AS: 12% ⇒ 10%

A larger set of changes will be coming out with Patch 14.7, releasing on April 3rd, 2024.