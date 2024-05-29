TFT patch 14.11 notes: Rotating shop & balance changes

Patch 14.11 of Teamfight Tactics brings about the new rotating shop, alongside a few balance changes to the auto battler including Yasuo buffs and Syndra nerfs.

Teamfight Tactics is introducing a new patch to shake up the meta once more. Outside of the balancing changes, the update will also bring in the rotating shop feature, allowing players to pick up Mythic content and other cosmetics.

When is TFT Patch 14.11 going live?

TFT Patch 14.11 will launch alongside the main release of League’s patch on May 30, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.11?

Rotating Shop

The Rotating Shop is finally arriving into Teamfight Tactics. This is the new way in which players will be able to pick up Mythic content, outside of the Treasure Realms. The Shop also comes with its own currency, which can be obtained from rolling on the Treasure Realms. This provides players with a new opportunity to grab whatever cosmetic they want, provided they have the currency for it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Balance changes

On the balancing side of things, there are a few changes coming to the auto battler. Yasuo is getting a huge buff to his damage scaling at three stars and Syndra is having her ability damage taken down a tad.

TFT Patch 14.11 notes

Rotating Shop

The Rotating Shop has been added to the League of Legends client.

Large Changes

Traits

Trickshot Ricochet damage: 40/55% >>> 40/60%

Units: Tier 1

Darius Ability damage: 200/300/450% AP >>> 190/285/450% AP

Garen Mana nerf: 30/70 >>> 30/80

Yasuo Passive damage while shielded: 40/40/45% Armor/MR >>> 30/45/70% Armor/MR

Units: Tier 2

Gnar Passive maximum stacks: 40 >>> 45

Units: Tier 4

Nautilus Mana: 60/160 >>> 60/170

Syndra Ability starting butterflies: 7/7/10 >>> 6/6/10

Syndra Ability damage: 40/60/180% AP >>> 45/70/180% AP

Units: Tier 5

Lissandra Ability damage: 640/960/8888% AP >>> 660/990/8888% AP

Augments

Cybernetic Bulk and Cybernetic Uplink (all ranks) are no longer offered on 2-1

Built Different II Bonus HP: HP: 220/280/340/400 >>> 220/300/380/480

Built Different II Bonus AS: 35/40/45/50% >>> 40/45/50/55%

Grim Harvest (Reaper): Get a Kha’Zix and Kindred >>> Get a Kindred and Yone

Grim Harvest (Reaper): Omnivamp per stack: 4% >>> 5%

Lucky Paws (Kobuko) Damage: 250% >>> 225%

Two Healthy bonus Health: 99 >>> 90

Dragonlord Crown: Get a Janna >>> Get a Janna and Diana

Final Ascension is no longer offered on 2-1

Porcelain Crown: Get a Lux >>> Get an Amumu

Artifact Items

Cursed Blade has been added! Cursed Blade Attack Speed: 15% Cursed Blade Magic Resist: 20 Cursed Blade: Attacks reduce the target’s max Health by 3%. 13 attacks on the same target reduce their star level by 1.

Diamond Hands Health: 400 >>> 300

Support Items

Moonstone Renewer Shielding: 100 + 50 per stage >>> 60 + 50 per stage

Moonstone Renewer Max shield: 400 >>> 360

Needlessly Big Gem Health: 250 >>> 300

Small Changes

Augments

Ghostly Damage increase per specter: 5/10/16/32% >>> 5/10/16/36%

Units