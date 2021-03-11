TFT patch 11.6 early notes: Kennen nerfs, Katarina & Talon buffs - Dexerto

With Set 5 on the horizon, TFT patch 11.6 is going to be a small one. However, buffs to Warlords and Assassins and nerfs to Keepers could somewhat shift the meta as Fates nears its end.

The TFT patches are winding down as Riot goes full gas on Set 5. With the release just six weeks away, more details should be coming out soon. It also means that, for the next three patches, things won’t change too much in the Fates meta.

Riot still want the game to be as balanced as possible as the World Championships approach though. Keepers, Warlords, and Assassins are the big three currently highlighted in their early TFT patch 11.6 testing. Here’s what we know so far.

When is TFT patch 11.6?

TFT patch 11.6 is expected to launch on Wednesday, March 17, alongside the League of Legends update.

Queues are generally disabled at around 5am (local time) on patch day, with the update launching at around 8am (local time). Be sure to check your respective servers for exact timings on the day.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.6?

Kennen nerfs another hit to Keepers

Keepers rose up as the surprise meta composition of TFT patch 11.4. While it was nerfed in patch 11.5, Riot aren’t stopping in the next update.

Instead of targeting the whole trait, primary carry Kennen is now on the chopping block. The nerfs aren’t anything to write home about ⁠— just a slight decrease on his damage at two-star ⁠— but it’s indicative that Keepers are still a viable comp.

They won’t fall out of the meta in patch 11.6 off the back of this change, but more nerfs could be on the way before the March 17 release.

Irelia and Yone are also on the chopping block.

Katarina buffs might help Warlords

Katarina is one of three Warlords currently penned in for buffs in TFT patch 11.6. Riot are testing changes to Garen, Vi, and the three-cost Assassin on the PBE.

Katarina’s damage at two-star is going up, helping her throughout the mid-game. Vi’s ability damage at two and three-star is also up, as well as Garen’s three-star power. Ultimately, it should make pursuing three-star Warlords, especially lower-cost ones, a bit better.

Talon is also penned in for buffs, with the Enlightened-Assassin getting a big leg-up at one and two-star. Zed too is in Riot’s good books.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.6 early notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep this updated right up until update day on March 17.

TFT patch 11.6 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Garen

Ability total damage increased from 450/675/1125 to 450/675/1250

Tier 2

Vi

Ability damage increased from 250/400/800 to 250/425/850

Zed

Stolen AD changed from 20/25/30% to 30%

Tier 3

Irelia

Ability damage increased from 200/300/550 to 200/300/700

Ability armor reduction lowered from 40/60/80% to 40/60/70%

Katarina

Total damage increased from 600/900/1500 to 650/1000/1500

Kennen

Ability total damage lowered from 350/550/1200 to 350/500/1200

Tier 4

Talon

Ability bonus damage increased from 85/135/400 to 100/150/400

Tier 5

Yone