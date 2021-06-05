TFT patch 11.12 early notes: Katarina & Riven nerfs, new trait tiers - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.12 is on its way, and it’s time to chase some new ultra-powerful traits. Riot is stretching out the power of spatula items with new trait tiers, as well as nerfing some big three-star carry comps like Katarina and Riven.

If you ever wanted to make 4 Revenant or 9 Skirmisher in TFT Reckoning, you’ll now be able to after TFT patch 11.12.

The addition of new “Chase” traits in the update will shake up the power of spatula items, with some pretty insane rewards if you manage to hit.

That’s not all though, with some key unit balancing coming as new carries like Katarina and Riven decimate the meta. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

When is TFT patch 11.12?

TFT patch 11.12 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, June 9. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

Here are the changes the Live Balance team has been cooking up. This image doesn’t cover the new Reach traits (Dragonslayer 6, Skirmisher 9, etc) or the Loot Orb/Armory updates. There’s lots to be excited about for 11.12 which hits LIVE on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/DZUaKwUboG — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) June 5, 2021

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.12?

New “Chase” traits for Skirmisher, Dragonslayer, more

The big change of TFT patch 11.12 is the introduction of more “Chase” traits. You will only be able to achieve these ultra-powerful upgrades with spatula items, but if you do find them, they’re worth it.

4 Ironclad: 180 Armor

4 Revenant: Revive with 100% Health

6 Dragonslayer: 140 Ability Power for Dragonslayers, 100 for team

6 Renewer: 10% Health or 10% Mana per second

6 Spellweaver: 80 Ability Power, 8 bonus Ability Power after casting

9 Skirmisher: 60% Max Health Shield and +10 Attack Damage per second

Riot are keeping an eye on the numbers in case any shenanigans happen, but given how unlikely it’ll be to hit these powerful breakpoints.

Advertisement

New chase traits coming in 11.12! Which ones are you excited to try? Any you're scared of? And are there any you feel should still be added? pic.twitter.com/lVDsSoSOSK — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) June 4, 2021

Meta comps Katarina, Riven, Kayle take a hit

Riot made an attempt to shift power away from four-cost carries by buffing some variations of the three and five-cost ones. However, they went a bit too far with a few of them: namely Katarina, Kayle, and Riven.

In patch 11.12, they’ll be brought back in line. Katarina’s damage is being lowered at three-star, and the same goes for Riven’s attack damage bonus. The Kayle nerfs are yet to make it to the PBE, but Riot have outlined it in their patch preview.

Ziggs, Brand, Hecarim, and Nunu are all set for nerfs too, and so is the Abomination trait.

Advertisement

On the buffs side, Lissandra, Vayne, Vladimir, Nautilus, Thresh, and Jax will be getting a leg-up. Dawnbringer, Redeemed, and Skirmisher are also being buffed ⁠— the latter getting extra bonuses on top of the addition of the nine-unit chase trait.

The Armory rework is also coming with the potential to drop full items, as well as special items like Neeko’s Help.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.12 preview notes (h/t [email protected]) below. We will keep you updated with the latest changes right up until patch day.

TFT patch 11.12 early notes

Champions

1-cost

Lissandra

Damage increased from 250/300/400 to 280/330/450

Secondary damage increased from 125/150/200 to 140/165/225

Vayne

Bonus true damage increased from 65/90/140 to 70/100/140

2-cost

Hecarim

Damage lowered from 450/600/1200 to 275/350/700

LeBlanc

Damage lowered from 200/250/500 to 100/150/250

Nautilus

Damage increased from 150/250/700 to 200/300/750

Sett

Flat armor reduction lowered from 20/25/40 to 20/25/30

3-cost

Katarina

Initial damage lowered from 200/250/450 to 200/250/420

Secondary damage lowered from 100/125/225 to 100/125/210

Lulu

Stun duration lowered from 2.5/3/3.5 to 1.5/2/2.5

Riven

Bonus AD lowered from 90/100/150% to 90/100/130%

Zyra

Damage lowered from 250/350/700 to 200/325/700

4-cost

Jax

Attack speed increased from 20/25/60% to 30/35/100%

Karma

Advertisement

Damage increased from 200/250/600 to 240/300/700

Mana cost reduction lowered from 20/20/40 to 15/15/30

Traits

Cavalier

2 unit damage reduction increased from 15% to 20%

4 unit damage reduction lowered from 40 to 35

Dawnbringer

Bonus damage on dropping below 50% health increased from 10% to 15%

Dragonslayer

6 Dragonslayer added 140 bonus Ability Power for Dragonslayers, 100 for team



Ironclad

4 Ironclad added 180 bonus Armor



Redeemed

6 unit Armor & MR increased from 50 to 55

6 unit ability power increased from 50 to 55%

9 unit Armor & MR increased from 70 to 80

9 unit Ability power increased from 70% to 80%

Renewer

6 Renewer added 10% Health or 10% Mana generated per second



Revenant

4 Revenant added Revive with 100% Health



Skirmisher

3 unit max health shield increased from 20% to 25%

9 Skirmisher added 60% Max Health Shield and +10 Attack Damage per second



Spellweaver

6 Spellweaver added 80 bonus Ability Power, 8 bonus Ability Power per cast



Systems

The Armory