LoL players already know which champion should get a rework after Shyvana

With the announcement that one of League’s most out-of-date champions will be getting a VGU rework in 2025, players are already making their picks for which champ should get the next one.

Visual and Gameplay Updates have become a significant part of League’s champion roadmap, as they consistently restore older champions to a more modern standard. Champions like Warwick, Udyr and Swain have benefitted massively from these reworks, and they’re a big help for the game’s longevity.

Article continues after ad

With fan-favorite Shyvana being slated as the latest champion to receive one after the Skarner rework is fully released, players are already speculating about who could be next on the list in 2025, and for many players, there’s one champion that rises to the top instantly.

Article continues after ad

Nocturne highlighted as champion most in need of VGU rework

Nocturne has been in a strange spot for a while. The Fiddlesticks rework, widely considered to be one of the best in the game’s history, took all of his spooky paranoia themes and power fantasies and started doing them much better, meaning there isn’t much space for him in the roster.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, he’s got one of the clunkier designs in the game, with jerky, violent animations that don’t really match the “demon of nightmares” that he’s meant to invoke.

Riot Games .

Nocturne has been featured on several of the VGU rework polls over the years, but he’s always missed out on the top spot. But now, players on the LoL subreddit are saying it’s his turn.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One player posted: “Now that Shyvana is out of the way… or well, on her way, we should talk about the other champion that lost all VGU polls: Nocturne.

Article continues after ad

I mean, so much noise was made about Shyvana, and good for her to get her VGU, she looks disgusting. However, now that she is guaranteed to get her deserved love in 2025, we should make sure someone else who tried his best in the polls and failed all of them, like Shyvana, gets some love as well: Nocturne.”

Many players agreed, saying that many of his abilities didn’t feel satisfying to use, and that his ult was hit-or miss.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Nocturne’s ult does make me afraid,” One comment read. “I never know if I’m going to die or if my teammate is going to die.”

For more news and updates on upcoming VGU reworks, check out our complete rundown of all the information released about Shyvana’s update so far.