League of Legends patch 12.6 notes: Rengar rework, Hecarim nerfs, Anima Squad skins

League of Legends patch 12.6 is on its way ⁠— after the long break, Riot is returning with a big overhaul to Rengar, nerfs to meta champions Hecarim and Tryndamere, and big changes to lifesteal. Here’s the full patch notes for the end of March update.

Been waiting a while for League of Legends patch 12.6? It’s felt like forever since the last major update went live at the start of March, although the b-patch shipped a week in certainly helped shake up the AD carry meta.

It’s back to normal though as Riot pushes on with the regular patch schedule. There’s plenty on the radar: meta champions like Hecarim are primed for nerfs, the Rengar rework promised for months is finally here, and lifesteal is getting a major overhaul.

Oh, and in case you forgot about it, the Anima Squad skins and event should be just around the corner too.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 12.6, including the full patch notes.

When is League of Legends patch 12.6?

League of Legends patch 12.6 marks a return to regularly scheduled programming ⁠— the update is set to go live on March 30, 2022.

The sixth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10am AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 12.6?

Rengar rework finally hits live after months of tinkering

It’s been in the works for months but in LoL patch 12.6 it’s finally coming: the Rengar mini-rework. The Pridestalker’s major changes have been through a few renditions, but Riot has finally settled on one that both players enjoy and will be healthy in bringing his skill floor up.

These include more up-time on his passive Ferocity, a longer leap range, guaranteed crits on his Q, and reducing his cast times. The changes, which Riot say are purely “positive” open up his build paths from just the RNG crit builds he’s had to opt into for maximum damage.

Otherwise on the buffs front, Azir is getting a health per level buff that many are joking could shoot him back into the pro play spotlight. Darius, Jax, and Nidalee are also getting a hand across the board.

Meta champions Hecarim, Tryndamere hit with nerfs

Since the nerfs to Xin Zhao, Hecarim has stood atop League’s jungle tier list. However, the horse is getting reined in on LoL patch 12.6 with some nerfs to his base damage on Q and E. While it doesn’t hit his utility, Hecarim should now be a bit weaker at all levels ⁠— especially with his tank builds.

Tryndamere is suffering a similar fate after dominating the top lane meta. His Ultimate is getting a cooldown increase to stop the constant tower diving, while the cooldown reduction on his E spin based on crits is also being nerfed.

These are the only two champion nerfs planned so far for the next League of Legends update.

Lifesteal changes aim to rejig sustain meta

As part of their overall goal to cut down healing and sustain in League of Legends, Riot are doing a major pass on lifesteal in LoL patch 12.6.

Select items from the baseline Vampiric Scepter all the way up to Immortal Shieldbow are having power shifted away from their lifesteal stats and onto more combat stats like AD or health.

Runes Fleet Footwork and Legend: Bloodline in the Precision tree are also being nerfed, while Domination’s Ravenous Hunter is being removed for Treasure Hunter ⁠— a new rune which grants bonus gold on your first takedown for each respective enemy, equalling a 550 gold injection after five unique kills and assists.

New Anima Squad skins

Prepare to prowl into battle in LoL patch 12.6 with the all-new Anima Squad skin line and event. Once only just a standalone skin ⁠— Battle Bunny Riven ⁠— the Ionian Exile is now getting new friends and fighting partners in the March 30 update.

You can find the full list of skins below:

Battle Cat Jinx Prestige Edition also available

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

Battle Bunny Prime Riven

Battle Wolf Sylas

Battle Bat Vayne

Dexerto can confirm most of the Anima Squad skins will have nine Chromas, with Battle Bunny Miss Fortune being the exception with just six.

They’ll be available for purchase for RP with the exception of the Prestige Jinx skin, which will cost event tokens under the new Mythic Essence system.

⚔️🤖 Anima Squad 🤖⚔️ Battle Bat Vayne 🦇

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 🐰

Battle Cat Jinx 😸

Battle Wolf Sylas 🐺

Battle Bunny Prime Riven 🐰

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.6 notes below, courtesy of Riot themselves (and [email protected]). We will update you with any changes between now and the March 30 launch date if they happen.

League of Legends patch 12.6 notes

Champions

Azir

Base stats

Health per level: 92 ⇒ 105

Darius

R: Noxian Guillotine

Base damage: 100/200/300 ⇒ 125/250/375

Hecarim

Q: Rampage

Base damage: 60-208 ⇒ 60-180

E: Devastating Charge

Base damage: 30-110 (minimum) / 60-220 (maximum) ⇒ 30-90 (minimum) / 60-180 (maximum)

Jax

Base stats

Health: 593 ⇒ 615

W: Empower

Base damage: 40/75/110/145/180 ⇒ 50/85/120/155/190

Nidalee

W (Human): Bushwhack

Mana: 40/45/50/55/60 ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50

W (Cougar): Pounce

AOE radius: 225 ⇒ 250

E (Human): Primal Surge

Cast range: 600 ⇒ 900

Mana: 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Rengar

Passive: Unseen Predator

Gain 1 Ferocity on Leap: If you leap from 0 Ferocity ⇒ If you haven’t already gained a Ferocity stack from leaping since the last time you reached 0 Ferocity

Ferocity Fall Off Time: 8 seconds out of combat ⇒ 10 seconds out of combat

Bonetooth Takedown time: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Leap grace window after exiting brush: 0.3-0.45 seconds ⇒ 0.35 seconds

Leap range: 725 ⇒ 745

Q: Savagery

Now always counts as a Critical Strike. Damage increased by 0.66% per 1% Critical Strike Chance

Damage applies to towers

Is no longer consumed on plants

E: Bola Strike

Cast time during Leap removed

Grants true sight of enemy hit and normal vision in a 150 unit radius around them for 2 seconds

R: Thrill of the Hunt

Reveal: True Sight of the nearest enemy ⇒ True Sight of the nearest enemy and normal vision 100 units around them

Tryndamere

E: Spinning Slash

Cooldown reduction on crit: 1 second (2 seconds for champions) ⇒ 0.75 seconds (1.5 seconds for champions)

R: Undying Rage

Cooldown: 110/100/90 seconds ⇒ 130/110/90 seconds

Items

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal: 10% ⇒ 8%

Bloodward (Ornn Item)

Lifesteal: 12% ⇒ 10%

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifesteal: 10% ⇒ 8%

Lifeline Shield: 275-650 ⇒ 275-700

Mythic Passive: 5 AD and 50 Health ⇒ 5 AD and 70 Health

Vampiric Scepter

Lifesteal: 10% ⇒ 8%

Runes

Fleet Footwork (Precision)

Heal: 10-100 (+40% bAD & 30% AP) ⇒ 10-100 (+30% bAD & 20% AP)

Legend: Bloodline (Precision)

Lifesteal per stack: 0.6% (max 9%) ⇒ 0.4% (max 6%)

New: After reaching maximum Legend Stacks, increase your max Health to 100

Ravenous Hunter (Domination)

Removed

Treasure Hunter (Domination)