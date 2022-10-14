T1 star Faker boasts incredible LoL Worlds record

Hailing from the UK, Meg is a writer covering all things esports for Dexerto, with a focus on competitive League of Legends. She has a degree in English Literature, and has formerly worked with Dot Esports, Esports.gg, and LoL Esports -- contact at [email protected]

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok has been earning his GOAT status so far at the 2022 World Championship, racking up an incredible win rate and breaking the all-time kill record.

If you’ve heard of LoL Esports, then you’ve heard of Faker. He’s the undisputed goat of international League of Legends, a three-time World Champion who’s still going strong almost ten years into his career.

And the veteran’s proven he hasn’t lost a step at Worlds 2022. After making it out of the group stage with a 5-1 record, he’s secured one of the highest Worlds groups win rates of all time.

He’s lost only six group stage games at the seven World Championships he’s attended. His current record sits at 38-6, netting him an 86 percent overall group stage win record.

He’s finished first place in his group at every single World Championship he’s attended, and he’s one of a select few players to have played on the same team at every single Worlds attendance.

Yet more broken records

It’s not just Faker’s win record that’s impressive — he’s broken multiple records so far at Worlds 2022.

In T1’s matchup versus Fnatic on October 13, he broke 350 all-time Worlds kills, a record previously held by LPL legend Jian ‘Uzi’ Zhi-hao. He netted his 350th kill on Sylas, one his less-played career champions, in a game which he ended with a score line of 6/3/1.

Shortly prior to that 350th kill, on October 9th, he played his 100th Worlds match. This makes him the first player in League history to play 100 Worlds games — and of those 100 games, he’s won a jaw-dropping 72.