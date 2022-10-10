Faker breaks another record at Worlds 2022 in big win over Cloud9

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

The Unkillable Demon King, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, has broken yet another League of Legends record at Worlds 2022. The superstar Korean mid laner is the first to play 100 games at the World Championship, and he has an incredible win rate to boot.

It just had to be Faker. The three-time League of Legends world champion is the face of the game, and has been at the top of his game for nearly a decade.

He’s already broken a number of records ⁠— both internationally and domestically ⁠— and he’s added another one to his tally at Worlds 2022. Faker is the first player to play 100 games at Worlds, cresting the achievement against Cloud9 at Worlds 2022.

He did so in scintillating fashion, putting on a clinical Lissandra performance to net their second win for this year’s campaign. He might not have been kill-hungry with a 0/1/9 statline, but he had plenty of crucial engages to help feed budding AD carry Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong to a monstrous 11/0/4 scoreline on Kai’Sa.

Faker also has an insane win rate to date at Worlds. The Unkillable Demon King has won 72 of his 100 games over the last decade at the big international event, and has the chance to improve that record further in 2022.

There is daylight between Faker and any potential rival for this title. Croatian mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic ⁠— not at Worlds 2022 ⁠— sits in second on 86. Cloud9’s Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen is on 83.

Faker’s former teammate Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young has 80 games at Worlds, while one of his contemporaries in Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu rounds out the top five with 76.

There seems to be plenty of time left in Faker’s career too. Finding renewed spirit following a mid-career slump across 2019 and 2020, he still has the drive to compete: “It’s important to keep a grinding mindset and always maintain your passion for the game,” he told Dexerto earlier in the tournament.

T1 currently sit at 2-1 in Group A at Worlds 2022 following their win against Cloud9 in Faker’s 100th game. They are tied alongside EDward Gaming and Fnatic, with the top two progressing to the eight-team Knockout Stage later in October.