Sentinels shut down LCS expansion rumors amid TSM and CLG struggles

Los Angeles-based esports organization Sentinels have rejected rumors suggesting that they are locked in talks to acquire a spot in the LCS.

Earlier this week, Robert ‘Sorenzen’ Hanes, president & co-founder of The Game Haus, claimed that Sentinels were weighing up the possibility of entering the LCS and had gone as far as to “inquire on the price” of a spot in the league “from the numerous teams that could be looking to exit.”

The claim came amid reports that TSM and CLG are both looking to off-load their spots in the franchise league, with the latter reported to be in discussions with NRG.

However, a “high-ranking employee” at the Sentinels told The Esports Advocate on the background that the rumors are not true. The organization is not speaking to “anyone” about entering the LCS, the employee added.

Based in Los Angeles, Sentinels describe themselves as “one of the fastest-growing esports organizations in North America”. They are partnered with Riot Games in the VCT Americas league and also field teams in Apex Legends and Halo.

At the end of 2022, Sentinels withdrew from competitive Fortnite and parted ways with every player, including 2019 Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.