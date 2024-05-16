LoL’s new mastery point update leaves players confused following reward system changes

League of Legends mastery point revamp has left the playerbase confused and upset, after the dev made significant changes to the way it worked and the rewards and cosmetics attached to it.

League of Legends has introduced a revamp to the mastery point system that has left players shaking their heads in confusion. The new system allows players to go above and beyond the previous mastery level seven and features new cosmetics and rewards for doing so.

While this system in theory sounds fantastic, it has left players confused and upset, claiming the new system isn’t what they wanted.

Article continues after ad

Players have taken to Reddit to list several issues with the current system, with many complaining that the revamp has become too grindy.

The new update is asking players to reach level 10 on their respective champions for rewards, which takes far longer than before.

“The new point requirements beyond level 5 are terrible. 86 600 points for level 10 is insane and getting every champ to level 10 is pretty much impossible now.” one user explained.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, players have become frustrated with the rewards the system offers, claiming the new emote “may be one of the worst design changes Riot has done so far.”

Article continues after ad

The new emotes no longer represent what level mastery you are on the champion, and players have taken issue with the animation.

One of the worst parts about the new system according to players is the fact that you can no longer see your mastery points now. Instead of seeing the number of mastery points, it’s been replaced by their mastery level, which is far harder to equate.

“I worked my a** off for 900k and now all I see on my profile and loading screen is number 82.”

All in all, this has led to general confusion about who this new update is designed for, with many feeling the system needs plenty of changes before it’ll surpass the previous one.

Article continues after ad