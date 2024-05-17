GamingLeague of Legends

Faker’s getting League’s first Hall of Legends skin on patch 14.11 according to leaks

Carver Fisher
t1-faker-league-of-legends-skin-hall-of-legendsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Faker would be the first Hall of Legends inductee, and that speculation has been confirmed with a leaked trailer and release date for an actual Faker skin for Ahri.

The Hall of Legends is something Riot announced in early 2024, with them planning to honor the greatest LoL players of all time by giving them a permanent place in the game. And, though Faker was the most popular choice for the first inductee, it wasn’t confirmed.

According to leaks, however, he’s getting his own Ahri skin soon and a trailer to honor him as the first player cemented in the Hall of Legends. The trailer shows his journey as a pro player and leads up to him being sat on a throne, with an orb of Spirit Fire – much like Ahri’s – in hand.

According to these leaks, there will be an entire event themed around him following his career as a pro player that’ll play out over the course of the event.

It isn’t yet clear how players will get their hands on the skin, but there’s a chance completing the event coming along with the skin is part of it.

Additionally, a second set of leaks have revealed a projected release date of patch 14.11, which will be arriving on May 29. It isn’t yet clear if it’ll arrive the moment the patch goes live or in the days following, as it’s pretty standard for LoL skins to release a few days after the patch.

This second set of leaks also claims that this skin is a Legendary skin. These are normally priced at 1850RP and give the champion an entirely new set of voice lines and animations.

Within this second leak is also a release window for the T1 Worlds 2023 commemorative skins, which they claim to be coming a short time after Faker’s skin, between patches 14.2 and 14.3.

