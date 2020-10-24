 Riot touts major Soraka buffs in League Season 11 after item rework - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot touts major Soraka buffs in League Season 11 after item rework

Published: 24/Oct/2020 7:45

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Soraka

While the item rework has hit every champion in League of Legends substantially, there’s few who have been more impacted than Soraka. With the rise of Grievous Wounds, the healer’s power has been cut, but Riot are looking at buffing her to counteract this.

League of Legends Season 11 is almost upon us, and it may as well be renamed League of Legends 2. The item rework is throwing everything you know about the game out the window, with over half of the items being completely overhauled or removed.

Riot has been able to tap into new areas because of the rework though. It’s a lot easier to build stats like critical strike, ability haste, and armor penetration. However, the item rework has also buffed mechanics like Grievous Wounds.

Star Guardian Soraka in League of Legends
Riot Games
Soraka players get ready: there could be buffs coming your way in League Season 11.

The healing cut mechanic is an absolute life-saver when you’re up against heavy sustain compositions. However, there’s one champion that gets nuked whenever it’s picked up ⁠— and that’s Soraka.

The support has heals on two of her four abilities, and a passive heal on a third. She is the ultimate healer, but it also means she’s easily countered by Grievous Wounds.

Grievous Wounds in Season 11 will be incredibly easy to apply, given the number of items that give it. Riot are aware of where this leaves Soraka though, and are intending on giving her some major changes once the item rework hits live servers.

“Soraka falls into the category of champ we’ll react to once we see exactly how she’s affected,” design director Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon told players on Reddit.

This is more than likely going to be buffs to other parts of her kit that aren’t healing, although Riot aren’t ruling out further changes to Grievous Wounds either.

“That might mean tuning [Grievous Wounds] availability if issues with her balance also affect other healing heavy champs. Could also just mean putting power into her, whether in healing or other aspects, to recognize the new normal.”

Meddler also noted that the Grievous Wounds changes aren’t the be-all-end-all for Soraka. There’s “a lot of other things changing for her,” according to the developers. However, they’re expecting her to take a hit in some way.

With League of Legends pre-season 11 launching with Patch 10.23 on November 10, there’s still some time for tinkering on the PBE. However, if you’re a Soraka main, you need not fear the item rework ⁠— Riot are keeping their eyes out for you.

Cars

Forza Horizon 4 player turns Ferrari 599 Evo into a plane with crazy mod

Published: 24/Oct/2020 7:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios / YouTube: One-GM

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is all about pushing the envelope and watching it bend, but one player kicked it to a whole new level when they took the skies in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo and made it seem like a plane.

Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle when it comes to racing games. It’s visually stunning, the gameplay is smooth, and it has an enormous catalog of cars, vehicles, and racetracks. The list goes on and on.

However, what makes it truly remarkable is the sheer level of customization. Players can change everything from air-filters, clutch, engines, and manifolds to suspension and tires. It’s an excellent system with a lot of depth.

Naturally, this means there is a lot of room for creativity, and no two vehicles will be the same. Players love to create and share their cars with the broader Forza Horizon 4 community.  They also love to share videos of insane stunt jumps and other incredible feats too.

One player decided to take it a step further and mix the two after posting an incredible video of them going airborne in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo. “First test jump with new tune went well…” they said.

First test jump with new tune went well.. from ForzaHorizon

Sure, it might not be realistic. But there’s something poetic about seeing a souped-up Ferrari Evo spread its wings and fly like an eagle.

Plus, it’s even better when it happens in a dewy morning sky with snowy mountain ranges in the background. 

Sadly, the car went way too high for the game to recognize it as a legitimate stunt challenge. In other words, it didn’t break any records, and the player wasn’t rewarded for their efforts.

Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios
The Ferrari 599 Evo is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Still, it blew the minds of everyone else in the thread and generated a bit of hype. That’s what truly matters in the end, right?

Unfortunately, the original poster remained tight-lipped on the specific details of the tune, even though people were desperate to know.

Thankfully, one user pointed others in the direction of what it might have been. “Just get the 599xx Evo and go to the tunes menu and look for the highest rated one that has top speed or something in the name,” they said.

Forza Horizon 4 Tune Plane

It’s impossible to know whether that’s the same tune as the one used in the video.

However, it does seem like the Ferrari Evo is quite a beast, so it might still be enough for others to follow in the footsteps of the original poster and take to the skies.