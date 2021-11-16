Riot reveal two League of Legends games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Riot Games is about to expand its League of Legends lore with two new games called CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Two beloved champion picks in League, Ekko and Nunu, are getting their very own game from indie developers Double Stallion and GamesTequila Works, respectively.

These will be the next two releases from Riot Forge, the company’s initiative to tell more stories from Runeterra by independent developers. The games follow Forge’s two premiere titles, Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, which were both released on November 16.

Soon, League of Legends fans new and old will get to see the worlds of Zaun as well as the Freljord when 2022 comes around.

Song of Nunu release date, trailer, platforms

The Song of Nunu is coming to PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG in 2022.

Nunu is searching for his mother and is traveling the Frejlord with his best friend Willump in a narrative-driven adventure game.

Players will explore the frozen tundra of the Frejlord while coming across League of Legends characters like Lyssandra.

CONV/RGENCE release date, trailer, platforms

CONV/RGENCE will launch on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG in 2022.

The 2D side-scrolling action platformer will feature Ekko and the sprawling world of Zaun. His Zero Drive will lend itself to a gameplay mechanic that rewinds time to solve different segments.

Riot first explored Ekko’s upcoming adventure in 2019 but fans finally have a glimpse of how the game will play.

League of Legends game in Demacia teaser

The Riot Forge Showcase Nintendo Direct on November 16 briefly teased another League of Legends story in Demacia that has yet to be revealed.

Every project in the Direct was represented by a beacon of light coming from its specific region on the Runeterra map.

The presentation ended by showing a beam from Demacia which could hint at backstories from anyone like Sylas, Jarvan IV, Garen, and Lux.

Many notable League of Legends champions hail from Demacia including a few like Kayle, Lucian, Fiora, Xin Zhao, and Vayne.

The game would be the fifth total Riot Forge project on track for release since the publishing label was created in December 2019. Other beams of light were seen coming from Shurima as well as a land between Noxus and Demacia.