Riot Forge’s Song of Nunu: release window, champions, trailers, everything we know

Riot Forge’s newest title being developed by Tequila Works is getting ready to roll, here’s everything we know about the latest League of Legends Forge title, Song of Nunu.

The next title being released from Riot Forge has begun its snowball to release. “Song of Nunu, a League of Legends’ Story” is the next title to be produced by the forge, in tandem with developers Tequila Works.

The new game will feature Nunu and Willump as they venture through the frosty Freljord searching for the Heart of the Blue.

Looking to learn more about this awesome adventure? We’ve got you covered.

Song of Nunu release window

According to a recent trailer released by Riot Forge, we know that Song of Nunu will be released sometime during Fall 2023. Whilst this means the title should be released sometime in the near future, Riot has yet to release the exact date when this game will go live.

What type of game is Song of Nunu?

Song of Nunu has been determined by Riot as a story-driven adventure title. This means you can expect a fair variation of gameplay, including combat, puzzles, and parkour all while exploring the game. YouTuber Big Bad Bear has released some gameplay footage you can watch here.

Song of Nunu champions

As per other titles produced by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu will feature plenty of champions that League of Legends players have come to love over the years. We do know that both Braum, Nunu, and Willump will be featured in the game, but there are plenty of other Freljord champions that could be featured.

Alongside this, the Freljord is home to many cuddly creatures, including Poros which will undoubtedly make an appearance throughout the game.

Song of Nunu trailers

So far we’ve had one official sneak peek trailer for Song of Nunu, which showcases Nunu and Willump being protected by Braum.