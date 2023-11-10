Song of Nunu review: a story worth braving the cold for

Song of Nunu provides an emotional and heartfelt tale of two companions, perfect for anyone wanting to invest in Nunu and Willump.

League of Legends is easily one of the least casual-friendly games out there. The highly competitive 5v5 MOBA is constantly updated with new champions and content, making it one of the hardest games to keep up with. Add alongside the less-than-friendly player base and it makes it one of nigh impossible for beginner or returning players.

This is an absolute shame, since the deep lore, world, and storytelling of Runeterra could be conveyed better through different mediums. Developer Riot has taken steps recently to rectify this issue, introducing the animated series Arcane and collaborating with indie devs to craft the Riot Forge.

Riot Forge has been releasing titles to lore-invested players, branching the gap between League of Legends and the world it inhabits. Their most recent title depicts Nunu and Willump and is easily one of their best titles yet.

Song of Nunu: Key Details

Price: $30 USD/ £24.99/ $44.95 AUD

Developer: Tequila Works

Release Date: 2nd November 2023

Platforms: PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games), Nintendo Switch

A game fit for a boy… and his Yeti

Song of Nunu hits a bunch of different genres throughout its runtime. You’ll be platforming, puzzle-solving, and swiping away baddies with your big Yeti pal. This mixture of playful exploration and storytelling creates a perfect genre that aptly suits Nunu and his best friend.

Riot Forge Join Nunu and Willump on their quest to find The Heart of the Blue in the Winged Mountain.

Most of Song of Nunu’s gameplay involves platforming on or off Willump. These are separated via sections where Nunu asks to jump on and off Willump, guiding the player toward what the game asks of them. This can be both positive and negative, as restricting freedom from the player does make the game feel a tad linear at times.

Nunu also wields the Svellsongur, a True Ice flute that he can use to interact with the environment around him. Together with Willump, the pair works together to overcome any obstacle, enemy, or puzzle barring them on their journey to discover the Heart of the Blue.

Best friends forever

The most impressive part about Song of Nunu is way the in which the devs handle the relationship between Nunu and Willump. While you take on the role of Nunu throughout the game, Willump sticks with you all the way through. This isn’t in any idle sort of way, however, as Willump himself will also venture off and explore, build snowmen, and find fruit for Nunu.

Riot Forge Willump will often spend time exploring and gathering items for Nunu.

While on paper this doesn’t seem like much, the thought behind making the two interact with one another consistently while on their journey emphasizes the bond they share. Intercut with various snowball fights and dialogue, it’s clear the devs placed special care on how the pair’s relationship develops over the game.

Platforming and puzzles

In terms of puzzles, Song of Nunu doesn’t require much of the player. Most of the puzzles are pretty simple and involve playing the right notes on Svellsongur or moving platforms around. These puzzles are pretty quickly solved, which lets you get back to venturing through the frosty terrain.

I’d argue that these puzzles don’t need to be difficult and open up the possibility for younger players to enjoy the story, therefore its simplicity didn’t ruin my experience with the title.

Riot Forge Puzzles in Song of Nunu aren’t necessarily difficult, but don’t take away from the storytelling experience.

There are a couple of quicktime mechanics spread throughout the game, as well as one that allows you to hop from ledge to ledge faster, but they felt slightly out of place in the game’s more relaxed setting. There was never a need to quickly maneuver between platforms whilst exploring, and the quicktime events felt more like an obstruction that broke up the grove of platforming.

Despite this, platforming in Song of Nunu is still an enjoyable experience, hopping from one spot to another whilst on or off Nunu.

A story of friends to family

With a game featuring Nunu and Willump, it’s vitally important the devs take care when looking at the relationship between the two. This has been done excellently in Song of Nunu, with the candid and honest conversations held whilst adventuring bringing further depth to their friendship.

Part of this is thanks to the fantastic voice acting for Nunu done by Adrian Raio. Together with the various growls and grumbles done by Jon Lipow, the pair talk about family, friendship, and fun.

Riot Forge Song of Nunu’s story transpires into an emotional tale of two friends.

Whilst the original premise of the game has players searching for the mysterious Heart of the Blue, the plot transpires far more than that. The Heart of the Blue tends to serve as more of an excuse to explore more and learn about the lore behind the frosty Frejlord region.

Without spoiling too much, Song of Nunu’s story provides the main characters with far more depth than what I had originally thought, taking you through an emotional and heartfelt adventure that gives the pair the much-needed exploration not provided in the MOBA.

A visual Feast for a Yeti

Another strength of Song of Nunu is its fantastic visuals spread throughout the game. Despite taking place in the snowy heart of the Frejlord, the game does a good job of varying the locales and colors. With beautiful flora and fauna spread throughout the explorable terrain, the frozen wasteland never feels too empty.

Riot Forge Best be careful, as some of the Fauna in Song of Nunu aren’t so friendly.

The Verdict – 4/5

Overall there’s a lot of good to talk about Song of Nunu. The visuals, storytelling, and worldbuilding are top-notch which helps flesh out the characters of both Nunu and Willump. The game also investigates the relationship between the pair and their surroundings, providing even more character development to the player.

Some of Song of Nunu’s gameplay can be quite tiring for those looking for a challenge, but the story can be more than enough to make up for the more simplistic gameplay.

Riot Forge Nunu’s absolutely adorable friendship with Willump truly carries Song of Nunu.

It’s clear that this game was made for both Nunu and Willump, with the devs paying special attention to fleshing out the two’s partnership. And with the game being a pretty short run-through, Song of Nunu doesn’t necessarily overstay its welcome.

Overall Song of Nunu is a fantastic title and a welcome addition to the Riot Forge. Playfully endearing and touchingly heartfelt, the game is perfect for any boy and his Yeti.