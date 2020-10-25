 Riot dev reveals plans to expand League's Champion Mastery system - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot dev reveals plans to expand League’s Champion Mastery system

Published: 25/Oct/2020 18:02

by Daniel Cleary
LoL's champion mastery screen with logo
Riot Games

League Season 10

Riot Games developer Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon has revealed interest in expanding the Champion Mastery system in League of Legends, following the success of the Eternals capsules.

There are now over 150 champions in League of Legends, but most players will only pick a few characters to master in their favorite roles.

With each match played on a champion, you will be rewarded with Mastery points in-game depending on your performance, and S ratings will give you the best chance at progressing quickly.

Champion Mastery collection screen
Riot Games
LoL players have been calling for new ways to progress in the Champion Mastery system.

Once you reach a certain number of Mastery points, you can continue to unlock badges and emotes which highlight just how experienced you are on a particular champion.

While there are currently only seven tiers of mastery in-game, Riot devs have revealed plans to expand on the system, after testing Champion Eternals, which tracks stats such as damage dealt with abilities, in recent months.

League Game Director Andrei van Roon explained that Eternals has “hit the mark” they were expecting and are now considering adding better rewards for the complete Champion Mastery system.

Comment from discussion RiotMeddler’s comment from discussion "Quick LoL Thoughts: Oct 23".

“I do think they suffer somewhat from players who aren’t interested in them wanting something somewhat similar (more progression avenues for example),” the Riot dev revealed, adding that LoL fans have been eager for more ways to progress through the Mastery system.

After being asked if there were any plans for expanding the current Champion Masteries, Meddler confirmed that it was something they were looking at implementing in the future.

Comment from discussion RiotMeddler’s comment from discussion "Quick LoL Thoughts: Oct 23".

“Can’t make any promises on timeline, but at some point, I’d like to expand Champ Mastery a bit more as a system,” he explained.

While it is unclear just when these changes could be made to the Mastery system, as the upcoming item overhaul is expected to shake League of Legends up, it will likely take place sometime after the 2021 preseason.

GTA

GTA 6 photos “leaked” in Grand Theft Auto 5 debunked

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans eager for some news about GTA 6, should be aware that photos found in the back of a strip club in GTA V aren’t in fact connected to “leaked” Vice City maps for the next game.

As Dexerto previously reported, a map leak from 2018 supposedly showing off Vice City as the GTA 6 location spread like wildfire after a very similar version of the map surfaced giving new life to the older photos.

In an attempt to make sense of the leaks, which became more legitimate retroactively with some suggesting the original leaker worked for Take-Two Interactive, fans began to comb through GTA V for hints.

In their search, they stumbled across some tropical beach photos in the back of a strip club. Judging by the photos, some believed that they could be connected to some of the islands on the leaked maps.

Potential hint to the "leaked" map in the GTA 5 strip club? from GTA6

Rockstar has been known to tease its upcoming games within existing projects, so some truly believed that the strip club’s postcards could be connected to the next Grand Theft Auto entry, however, new information has come to light debunking that theory.

As Redditor henriquedematos explained, the picture of a cliff near the ocean with a boat in the distance is a stock photograph and not built specifically for GTA.

Meanwhile, the second photo of a beach seems to be a 3D Studio Max render, completely ending any debate on whether or not the images are from GTA 6.

GTA 6 map leak
Rockstar Games
Could this leak be related to GTA 6?

That said, it is still possible that these photos were chosen because they would fit well as a tease for GTA 6 – assuming the prior map leaks are in fact accurate.

So far, those map leaks have not been officially deconfirmed, so at least fans of GTA can still hold onto those as some evidence. However, it’s safe to say the strip club postcards have been ruled out.