Riot dev reveals plans to expand League's Champion Mastery system - Dexerto

Riot Games developer Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon has revealed interest in expanding the Champion Mastery system in League of Legends, following the success of the Eternals capsules.

There are now over 150 champions in League of Legends, but most players will only pick a few characters to master in their favorite roles.

With each match played on a champion, you will be rewarded with Mastery points in-game depending on your performance, and S ratings will give you the best chance at progressing quickly.

Once you reach a certain number of Mastery points, you can continue to unlock badges and emotes which highlight just how experienced you are on a particular champion.

While there are currently only seven tiers of mastery in-game, Riot devs have revealed plans to expand on the system, after testing Champion Eternals, which tracks stats such as damage dealt with abilities, in recent months.

Read More: Riot touts major Soraka buffs in League Season 11 after item rework

League Game Director Andrei van Roon explained that Eternals has “hit the mark” they were expecting and are now considering adding better rewards for the complete Champion Mastery system.

“I do think they suffer somewhat from players who aren’t interested in them wanting something somewhat similar (more progression avenues for example),” the Riot dev revealed, adding that LoL fans have been eager for more ways to progress through the Mastery system.

Read More: Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11

After being asked if there were any plans for expanding the current Champion Masteries, Meddler confirmed that it was something they were looking at implementing in the future.

“Can’t make any promises on timeline, but at some point, I’d like to expand Champ Mastery a bit more as a system,” he explained.

While it is unclear just when these changes could be made to the Mastery system, as the upcoming item overhaul is expected to shake League of Legends up, it will likely take place sometime after the 2021 preseason.