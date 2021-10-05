PEACE Vizicsacsi talks up Worlds chances: “We can find a miracle”

Former LEC toplaner and Worlds 2019 quarterfinalist Tamás ‘Vizicsacsi’ Kiss returns to the biggest stage in League of Legends two years after retiring. Despite the odds being against his team, Australian org PEACE, he believes they can pull off the upset in the Play-In stage of Worlds 2021.

Vizicsacsi received a warm welcome from the broadcast team ahead of PEACE’s opening match at Worlds 2021. The Hungarian top laner spent half a decade in the LEC with Unicorns of Love, Schalke 04, and Splyce.

He retired following Worlds 2019 but joined MAD Lions as a positional coach ahead of the 2021 Summer split playoffs. After that title-winning effort, Vizicsacsi announced that he would be returning to the rift as a player.

Advertisement

He was later named as the top laner for Australian org PEACE due to Yao ‘Apii’ Jian-Jing being unable to travel to Iceland for Worlds.

Following PEACE’s first match at Worlds 2021, a loss to China’s LNG, Vizicsacsi spoke with Dexerto.

Vizicsacsi happy to be playing again

“It feels really good to be back,” Vizicsacsi told Dexerto, “I am still trying to find the right balance, as playing again is very different from what was I doing before, but I am getting there. However, I am very happy to be playing again. It felt really good to be out on the stage, I really enjoyed being out there, despite the result”.

Advertisement

Vizicsacsi was announced as PEACE’s top laner on September 22, just two weeks before Worlds was due to begin. Despite the short notice, he is enjoying his time with his new teammates.

“I think we are getting along quite well. We haven’t had quite enough time to gel properly in the game but I like to believe that everything will come together tomorrow.”

PEACE opened their Worlds 2021 campaign against LNG, the Chinese fourth seed and one of the strongest Play-In teams.

Read More: Worlds 2021 LPL preview

Earlier in the day, LNG had beaten Hanwha Life Esports, the fourth seed from Korea.

“I think it’s a shame that we played LNG first,” Vizicsacsi said. “They are a very strong team and had already played one match, which allowed them to get some practice in. However, we will come back tomorrow and hopefully do better. I believe we can find a miracle.”

Advertisement

Alright, that was the warm up game. At least the strongest opponent is behind us already. Tomorrow we'll do better! — Kiss Tamás (@Vizicsacsi) October 5, 2021

Calling LNG the “toughest team” in PEACE’s Play-Ins group, Vizicsacsi believes the team can rebound against other group favorites Hanwha Life Esports and 0-2 Costa Rican side Infinity Esports.

Vizicsacsi targets groups

The last time Vizicsasci attended Worlds, he and his Splyce teammates managed to reach the quarterfinals. Two years later, Vizicsacsi is eager to once again play in the group stage.

“I don’t remember the Play-Ins with Splyce, I only remember the year we were really successful,” he said. “I don’t want to go home after Play-Ins, I want to go to the group stage”.

If PEACE were to pull off the upset and make it through to the group stage, they could potentially face MAD Lions, the team that Vizicsacsi was coaching less than two months ago.

Advertisement

“I am not sure how I would feel about facing MAD Lions,” Vizicsacsi noted. “I know how they work internally very well. However, I do not know if that would matter because they are very good.

“I would like to play against Armut [MAD Lions toplaner], but perhaps that can happen in the LEC next year.”