Vizicsacsi comes out of retirement hoping to finally win LEC title

On September 7, former LEC toplaner Vizicsacsi announced via Twitter that he would be seeking a return to professional play.

Vizicsacsi explained that his recent stint as a coach with MAD Lions had given him a chance to recover his “LEC knowledge” and that he was now looking for a team to join as a toplaner.

Return to professional League

Vizicsacsi was a mainstay of the EU LCS and LEC from 2014 to 2019, spending time with the Unicorns of Love, Schalke 04, and Splyce. He collected MVP honors for the 2017 Spring split and reached three LCS/LEC Grand Finals, twice with Unicorns and once with Schalke. All three trips to the Grand Final ended in defeat, as he lost to Fnatic in Spring 2015, G2 in Spring 2017, and again to Fnatic in Summer 2018.

In 2019, Vizicsacsi reached Worlds as part of Splyce via the LEC Regional Finals. Splyce reached the quarterfinals of Worlds 2019 before losing out to SK Telecom T1. Following the tournament, Vizicsacsi announced his retirement.

He focused primarily on streaming, broadcasting in both English and in his native language of Hungarian until August 2021. He then joined MAD Lions as a positional coach for the LEC Summer playoffs. With Vizicsacsi working with Lions’ toplaner, İrfan ‘Armut’ Tükek, MAD Lions won the LEC title and the region’s top seeding.

Following this success, Vizicsacsi returned to streaming until his September 7 unretirement.

In the post, Vizicsacsi made the goal of his return very clear.

“My main motivation to come back is to be the very best and to reach what I have come close to multiple times, but haven’t managed to get so far: the LEC title.”