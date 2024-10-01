G2 Caps reveals why he hasn’t moved to the LPL or LCK yet

G2 star mid laner Caps has thought about taking opportunities in the LPL or LCK to compete as a LoL player, but has ultimately decided to stick with Europe. If he’s winning Worlds, he’s doing it in his region.

Make no mistake, Caps still plans on winning the greatest title in League of Legends esports. That Worlds trophy has escaped Western teams since the very beginning, with teams from South Korea and China dominating the main stage. Some teams have come close, but none closer than G2.

Having talked to Caps twice this year to ask about the idea, he’s given some reasoning behind why he has entertained the idea of going to the LCK/LPL, but also why he’s committed to staying in Europe until he brings glory to his region.

“I’ve in the past thought about, ‘Oh, it’d be fun to play in the LPL or LCK.’ It seems very – at least from the outside in my point of view – they put a lot of effort in. That’s what I’ve always wanted, a team that’s very all-in on this. I feel like I see that from LPL and LCK teams, but, I think what we’ve been doing for the last year and a half is very, very good. I’m super proud of everyone for putting in the work,” Caps explained to me during MSI 2024.

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games

So, I followed up and asked him about the topic a bit more ahead of Worlds 2024, wondering if he’d ever seriously consider it.

“I haven’t really had that many off-seasons. It’s not something I’ve thought about too much. But, at the same time, I think playing against LPL/LCK players would definitely be a lot of fun on a more regular basis. It’d probably be an easier way to win Worlds, to some extent, as well. But it would also remove a bit of the… I think it’d be the easier way out in that sense, right?” Caps claimed.

He elaborated, “I mean, obviously, it would still be extremely hard to make it to a strong team and compete there, but it would also be an easier way to win Worlds than making it with a European team. It’d also feel wrong to some extent to play in a different region.”

And, while he claimed that he learns more playing against LCK/LPL mid laners than he does laning against mid laners domestically, he’s still confident and determined to take the Worlds 2024 title nonetheless. This mid laner has been at the top of Europe for years, and he doesn’t want that to change as long as it’s in his power to keep competing.