League player reveals unconventional Janna lane bully build

League of Legends players use Janna primarily as a support champion, with an occasional trip to solo lanes in some patches depending on the meta. One player has found runes that allow the champion to once again dominate the top lane.

Janna is a great support champion in Patch 13.23 and has a 7% pick rate with a 52% win rate. The enchanter can bully melee support champions while also shielding their lane partner, thus creating a vicious laning phase for opponents.

Article continues after ad

However, Janna has been taken into the solo lanes before in her history depending on the meta and patch. In the current patch, one League player has found an early-game-focused rune build that might bring her back to prominence in the top lane.

Article continues after ad

The build has a 65% win rate in the highest-ranked levels of the game and should be a matchup that most top laners will struggle with.

Early game League rune build for top lane Janna

In a post on the League of Legends subreddit, a player outlined how the rune Hail of Blades is great on Janna, and integral to the solo lane build.

Article continues after ad

The poster explained that Janna’s on-hit damage in the current patch is very high and when using her Zephyr spell her auto attacks are unavoidable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The poster also said that maxing the spell first gives Janna the ability to roam around to other lanes in the early game and allows her to impact more of the map.

Article continues after ad

The exact rune build for Janna is Hail of Blades, Cheap Shot, Zombie Ward and Relentless Hunter with a secondary rune of the player’s choice.

Article continues after ad

“This turns Janna into a very very hard lane bully basically on the level of Hail of Blades Ashe in the early game. You use the priority from HOB to roam all around the map first, if anyone contests the priority just auto them to death,” the poster said.

After establishing lane dominance, players can just build Janna like a normal support or build Crown of the Shattered Queen and try to play more as an aggressive enchanter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Melee top laners are currently all the rage with Jax, Fiora and Darius all some of the highest-picked champions. This build should be a good way for players to counter them, and delay their power spikes later into the game.