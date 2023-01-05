Wild Rift Zoe guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Zoe is a mage with a very unique playstyle in Wild Rift, with the ability to steal the enemies’ abilities. The champion is likely to release in patch 4.0. To help inform players of the trickster, here is everything to know.

Zoe was originaly an ordinary girl, who was deemed too mischievous by her teachers. But after being recognized by The Aspect of Twilight, who is pretty much a God, she merged with The Aspect. This granted her the power to jump between dimensions of reality. Despite her new godlike powers, her curious and innocent nature remains unchanged.

And it’s in this state that she debuts in Wild Rift, where she plays as a teleporting mage who utilizes skill shots to burst down enemies.

To read more Zoe’s lore, click here.

Zoe’s release date in Wild Rift is expected to be around January 12. This is assuming the champion releases immediately upon Wild Rift patch 4.0’s debut. But what other evidence is there?

Wild Rift’s release cycle is relatively consistent. And it’s been a cool minute since the last champion, Lillia, released. In addition, the Patch 4.0 has been marketed to be a huge update. What better way to celebrate the start of a new patch than the release of two new champions, Zeri and Zoe?

Wild Rift Zoe: Recommended item build

Though the champions hasn’t released yet, Zoe’s build is rather predictable. She will love to build straight ability power and magic penetration to increase her burst damage potential.

Luden’s Echo

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Void Staff

Zhonya’s Enchant

Infinity Orb

Morellonomicon

Wild Rift Zoe: Recommended runes

The runes of Zoe prioritize burst damage. Therefore, taking electrocute will serve her well, alongside other runes to help optimize for her low defensive stats to prevent her from being burst down.

Electrocute/Summoner Aery

Sudden Impact

Nullifying Orb

Nimbus Cloak

Wild Rift Zoe abilities

Since Wild Rift Zoe’s abilities may change from her League PC counterpart’s, this section will be updated properly once the champ officially releases in the mobile MOBA.

As for her ability upgrades, they’re rather predictable as long as Zoe’s ability scalings remain relatively consistent with League PC’s. Of course, this will be updated if the information proves to be incorrect after proper play testing.

Ability upgrade priority